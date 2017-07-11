Masterworks Museum Celebrates 30th Birthday

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art. What started out as a nomadic collection has grown into a purpose-built Museum, which opened in 2008. Masterworks has come a long way from its humble beginnings – adding more cultural and historical treasures to their collection over the years.

“We have fulfilled everything we thought we would be and we know it will be so much more. I just see it getting bigger and bigger,” said Elise Outerbridge, the Museum’s curator and director of collections.

Tom Butterfield, the Museum’s founder and creative director, added: “We are proud of what we have accomplished in 10 years as a Museum. We are not just resting on our laurels – still being dynamic and relevant is of utmost importance to us.”

This year alone the Museum has acquired an important historical work by Austrian artist Herbert Gurschner. Madonna of the Island was painted in 1936 when the artist visited Bermuda, with the island having served as a muse. More recently, Graham Foster painted Underway Bermuda 2017, a specially commissioned piece for the Museum to commemorate the 35th America’s Cup and its Bermuda legacy.

On Friday, July 14 the Museum will showcase all that it has become with a day-long open house. There will be free entry for all who visit the Museum and there will be cupcakes on offer to visitors.

“We’d like to emphasize that people should come and see what we are doing here. We will organize tours into the archives to give an inside look of what goes on at the Museum,” said Mr Butterfield. “Life here at Masterworks is not static and there is always something going on and visitors can feel that energy when they are here.”

The Museum’s summer camp will be going on that day and alongside some of the great works of art on show at the Museum, visitors will also get to see the future generation of artists in action.

“The summer camp and educational programmes offered by the Museum is a testament to Masterworks being first and foremost about art for all,” said Mr Butterfield. “Due to a benefactor a number of children have been able to access our educational programmes, who may not have been able to because of the cost. But it’s important that we have the engagement of the art process with kids.”

“We want access to be for all and that is why we are open seven days a week so that people who can’t get to the Museum during the week have the opportunity to come. We want to make sure that we serve the public,” he added.

Along with opening its doors to people of all ages the Museum has become an important centre for community events including, weddings, funerals, wakes and numerous community groups, who use the space on a regular basis.

“The future conversation is about the legacy that can and will be left behind as the Museum is continuing to grow in stature,” said Mr Butterfield. “We have been blessed that we could pull this together with the help of great staff and dedicated volunteers.”

For more information, contact 236-2950 or mworks@logic.bm.

