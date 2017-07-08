Two Motorcyclists Injured In “Head-On” Collision

Two motorcyclists were injured in a collision this morning [July 8] on Parsons Lane in Devonshire resulting in the two riders being transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment of “potentially serious injuries”.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 4:55am Saturday, July 8th police on mobile patrol along Parsons Lane in Devonshire encountered the aftermath of a collision involving two motorcyclists.

“Initial indications are that the motorcycles were being ridden in opposite directions and collided head on.

“The injured riders, believed to be a 32 year old Devonshire man and a 24 year old Warwick man, were transported via ambulance to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital for treatment of potentially serious injuries.

“A condition update on both men will be provided in due course.

“The scene was processed by the relevant police personnel and inquiries continue.

“Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

