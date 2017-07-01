Uncertainty With Future Of The America’s Cup

With Emirates Team New Zealand’s recent America’s Cup win, they are now in control of the tournament’s destiny; however, as the only non-signatory to the ‘framework agreement’ signed by the other five America’s Cup teams, there remains some uncertainty regarding the next iteration of the event.

After the Kiwi’s stunning victory over Oracle Team USA, chief executive Grant Dalton assured the world that Team New Zealand will “do the right thing” in formulating the next America’s Cup.

“We will put into place rules and an organization of our own team New Zealand that if we’re good enough we’ll hold onto and if we’re not we won’t,” he said.

In January, defenders Oracle Team USA, backed by billionaire Larry Ellison, and four challengers formulated a framework agreement for future Cups.

It included a regatta every two years, rather than the erratic schedule that has been the norm over the 166 years of Cup competition.

It also made the America’s Cup World Series an integral part of qualifying and foresaw the continued use of the foiling catamarans used in Bermuda.

However, this protocol could be rendered redundant with the Kiwi’s recent win as the Deed of Gift, the competition’s constitution, states that only the Cup’s defender gets to decide the framework for the next tournament.

One aspect that New Zealand will almost certainly change is the venue. Their desire to take the Cup back to Auckland set many Bermudian fans against them during the races.

However, when it comes to the boats, things are a little less certain.

According to an article recently published by the Telegraph, New Zealand has won support from traditionalist by arguing a return to the larger, monohull America’s Cup boats not seen for several decades. This was hinted at by New Zealand team principle Matteo de Nora’s comment that the Kiwis want to the bring the America’s Cup “back to the future.”

Sir Ben Ainslie appears to feel that the competition would be better sticking with its current format, including the foiling 50-foot catamarans.

“I think the foiling multihulls have proven to be great for the spectators and the sailors love them and that would be a shame to move away from that,” Ainslie said to Reuters in a recent interview.

Another key tenet of the agreement was cost reduction. It has long been known that the high expenses required to fund an America’s Cup challenge have made the event elitist.

In response to this Dalton has said: “I think it’s important that we need to make it affordable, but we also need to remember that it is the America’s Cup. It’s the top of the sport and so it’s not a little beach regatta. It’s never going to be cheap.”

“No matter how many things you impose on it, people will always spend a fortune if they want to.”

Perhaps the most controversial point of all is Dalton’s desire to tighten the nationality rule, which at present only requires one member of the onboard crew to be from the country their boat purports to represent.

However, many argue that the America’s Cup has never really been about nations competing against each other. Charlie Barr, a Scotsman, won three Cups from 1899 to 1903 as a skipper on American yachts.

A restrictive nationality requirement could also suppress the development of emerging Asian teams, for example, who have not yet been able to develop indigenous sailing talent.

This desire also appears to be very self-serving. The recent Cup was bursting with Kiwi talent and only one member of Oracle Team USA – grinder Cooper Dressler – is a full American.

Simultaneously, the America’s Cup currently has limited appeal to a mass audience, and the two teams who have attracted the most support back home – Emirates and Land Rover Bar – are predominantly manned by Kiwis and Brits.

Dalton said plans for the 36th Cup would emerge in the coming weeks after New Zealand sit down with the newly announced challenger of record, Italian team Luna Rossa.

“We do have a plan,” Dalton said. “The sport needs stability. The sport is very fragmented.

“Rest assured, we’ll do the right thing.”

