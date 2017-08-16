Boccia Athletes Set To Compete In Colombia

Boccia Bermuda will have four athletes competing in the 2017 Bisfed America’s Boccia Championship in Cali, Colombia.

The competition will run from the 16-20th August and attract the best players from North, Central and South America. Bermuda will be represented by Paralympian Yushae Desilva-Andrade, Steve Wilson, Omar Hayward and Rechai Young, who will be making his international debut.

The team event will kick off the competition with Desilva-Andrade, Hayward and Young competing together followed by the individual competition.

