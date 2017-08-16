Boccia Athletes Set To Compete In Colombia

August 16, 2017 | 1 Comment

Boccia Bermuda will have four athletes competing in the 2017 Bisfed America’s Boccia Championship in Cali, Colombia.

The competition will run from the 16-20th August and attract the best players from North, Central and South America. Bermuda will be represented by Paralympian Yushae Desilva-Andrade, Steve Wilson, Omar Hayward and Rechai Young, who will be making his international debut.

The team event will kick off the competition with Desilva-Andrade, Hayward and Young competing together followed by the individual competition.

Boccia athletes Bermuda Aug 2017

bernewssports-banner-twitter-withborder

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Islander says:
    August 16, 2017

    Congratulations Omar and team, all the best to you in your competitions and safe travels.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»