CADA Holds ‘Carding Station’ At BeachFest

CADA recently held its third annual carding station at BeachFest, with the organisation saying that more than one thousand people were carded in order to curb underage drinking over the Cup Match holiday.

The group is also working to ensure that revelers get home safely with both its “Always use Bus, Cab or Designated driver” message and its Let Us Drive offering, which will be available tonight [Aug 4] at 3.15am outside the LOM building.

