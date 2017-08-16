Firearm & Ammunition Seized, Two Men Arrested

A firearm and ammunition were seized, and two men have been arrested after the police stopped a car in the St. Mary’s Road, Warwick area last night [Aug 15] the police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said, “Police officers conducting ongoing enquiries regarding a specific investigation had cause to stop a car in the St. Mary’s Road, Warwick area Tuesday evening [August 15th].

“A firearm and a quantity of ammunition were seized. Two men in the vehicle were subsequently arrested in connection with the matter. One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug.

“Both men remain in police custody at this time pending further enquiries.

“Anyone with information regarding the location of illegal firearms, ammunition or drugs is urged to contact the Serious Crime Unit on 247-1739 or the independent and anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News