Firearm & Ammunition Seized, Two Men Arrested

August 16, 2017 | 6 Comments

A firearm and ammunition were seized, and two men have been arrested after the police stopped a car in the St. Mary’s Road, Warwick area last night [Aug 15] the police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said, “Police officers conducting ongoing enquiries regarding a specific investigation had cause to stop a car in the St. Mary’s Road, Warwick area Tuesday evening [August 15th].

“A firearm and a quantity of ammunition were seized. Two men in the vehicle were subsequently arrested in connection with the matter. One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug.

“Both men remain in police custody at this time pending further enquiries.

“Anyone with information regarding the location of illegal firearms, ammunition or drugs is urged to contact the Serious Crime Unit on 247-1739 or the independent and anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

  1. Bermudagirl says:
    August 16, 2017

    Throw away the key!

  2. Hurricane says:
    August 16, 2017

    Send them right to Westgate. I’d rather pay to have them there as opposed to causing trouble at every event that the public want to enjoy.

  3. T. says:
    August 16, 2017

    As we read this news…may the police service have crossed all ‘i’ s and dotted all ‘t’ s to ensure that the persons and their cronies are prosecuted, and sentenced accordingly. May the sentencing be a precedent and deterrent AND may their families be covered in peace.

  4. Um.... says:
    August 16, 2017

    Hopefully police are able to charge them or others with firearm offenses linked to that weapon.

  5. Miguelito says:
    August 16, 2017

    Nice work, boys. Let’s get those guns outta here

  6. John doe says:
    August 16, 2017

    Great job BPS

