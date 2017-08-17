Meet Bermuda Football Player Nia Christopher

August 17, 2017 | 1 Comment

In the first in a series of profiles of football players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U17 Qualifier this month, we spotlight 16-year-old Nia Christopher.

Nia Christopher Bermuda Aug 2017

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

I feel that it is a great opportunity and that it will be a great experience.

2. How will you prepare for the competition?

I will prepare by working hard and continuing to do what I have to do.

3. When did you start playing football and what prompted you to start?

I started when I was 4 years old and I would have to say my daddy prompted me to start because he used to play football so I thought I would try it too.

4. What are your plans for your time in St. Lucia besides Football?

I guess I would like to do some sightseeing and explore St. Lucia a little because I have never been there before.

5. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I admire my daddy the most because he has always been a role model to me.

testimonial-divider

The CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier will take place this month in St Lucia, with the Bermuda team set to match up against St Lucia on August 22nd, Antigua & Barbuda on August 24th, and Aruba on August 26th.

click here banner football

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Beach Bum says:
    August 17, 2017

    GREAT JOB!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»