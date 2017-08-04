Photos: Second Day Of 2017 Cup Match

Cup Match celebrations continued for their second day today [Aug 4], with the resuming of the Cup Match Classic cricket match.

After rain caused a number of delays yesterday, vastly improved weather today allowed fans in St George’s to watch as the hosts continued play against Somerset without distraction.

We will post additional coverage later on, and for live updates and a live video stream of the game click here, and for all our Cup Match coverage, click here.

