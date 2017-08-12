Police Confirm Two Men Injured In Altercation
Two men got into an altercation in a club on Angle Street early this morning [Aug 12], “resulting in both men being taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds,” the police confirmed.
A police spokesperson said, “Police responded to a report of an incident that took place at Ambiance Lounge on Angle Street at 4:15am on Saturday morning.
“Details are still unfolding, but it appears that two men got into an altercation inside of the club resulting in both men being taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds. The area has been cordoned off and the relevant police officers are processing the scene.
“Police are appealing for witness or anyone who may have seen the incident to contact Acting Inspector Jason Smith on 717 0864.”
This is the fourth reported stabbing incident in the past few days.
I’m not being sarcastic or silly but I’m sure some will say I am but whatever. Leading up to the election everybody blamed mr,baron for not doing enough including the opposition at the time, now the govt. So what is the current govt plan? Also if I remember correct the first time the PLP became govt I think there approach was also what Mr canines is trying now by not prosecuting but rehabilitating, that didn’t work either. We need stiffer sentencing to try and deter them.