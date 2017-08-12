Police Confirm Two Men Injured In Altercation

Two men got into an altercation in a club on Angle Street early this morning [Aug 12], “resulting in both men being taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds,” the police confirmed.

A police spokesperson said, “Police responded to a report of an incident that took place at Ambiance Lounge on Angle Street at 4:15am on Saturday morning.

“Details are still unfolding, but it appears that two men got into an altercation inside of the club resulting in both men being taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds. The area has been cordoned off and the relevant police officers are processing the scene.

“Police are appealing for witness or anyone who may have seen the incident to contact Acting Inspector Jason Smith on 717 0864.”

This is the fourth reported stabbing incident in the past few days.

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News