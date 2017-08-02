Senior National Coach Andrew Bascome Resigns

The Bermuda Football Association today [Aug 2] announced the resignation of Senior Men’s National Coach Andrew Bascome.

“Coach Bascome joined the National Coaching Staff in 2012. During his time in the National Program he was involved with our U15, U17, U20 and Senior Men’s teams. His influence on our National Teams has been invaluable as Bermuda consistently advanced beyond the first rounds of competition at all levels, including males and females,” the BFA said.

“Coach Bascome led our senior men through two Caribbean Cups and a World Cup campaign. The highlight of his contribution was with the success of the U15 boys who placed fourth in the inaugural CONCACAF U15 Boys Championships held in the Cayman Islands in 2013 as well as winning the gold medal of Natwest Island Games hosted here in Bermuda in the same year.

Coach Bascome was featured in the 2016 Most Fascinating People Of Bermuda series

“Coach Bascome leaves us to concentrate on his successful and growing ABC School. We thank Coach Bascome for his years of service to the National Program and wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors.”

Technical Development Director, Maurice Lowe commented; “Andrew is a friend, mentor to many, and servant of football. None of this will change, albeit from a different capacity than Senior Men’s National Team Coach. We wish him all the best in his new challenges and look forward to collaborating with him further, soon.”

The BFA added, “The Association, under the direction of the Player Development Committee, will immediately turn its attention to filling the post of National Coach as we strive towards improving upon our recent successes. In the meantime, Our Technical Development Director, Maurice Lowe, will oversee and coordinate all activities involving the Senior Men’s National Team.”

