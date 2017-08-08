Video: Singer Posts Video Of Her Fall At Concert

Soca star Destra Garcia posted a video clip of her fall during the Cup Match Summer Splash event in Bermuda, with the footage showing her falling, laying on stage and being taken away on a stretcher.

“Sometimes you see these things happen to other ppl and never dream it could ever happen to you,” she said in a video caption on Instagram.

“Thank God everyday for life, no matter how much it feels like you’re struggling, someone out there is worst off than you are. Just be grateful for life itself. Weird looking back on that night! Feels like a movie.”

A post shared by Destra Garcia (@destragarcia) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

