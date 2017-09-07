Age Concern On The Upcoming Throne Speech

Tomorrow [Sept 8] the House of Assembly will convene and the 2017 Throne Speech will be delivered, which will outline the Government’s Legislative Agenda for the year ahead.

When asked if there was anything specific they would like to see in the Throne Speech, a spokesperson for Age Concern told Bernews that they are “interested in hearing how soon and in what manner and priority the following platform promises will be operationalized:”

Develop incentives for private sector creation and operation of retirment communities, residential care homes or senior independent living communities, providing seniors with greater potions and alleviating the stress placed on families and the hospital.

Reduce age discrimination in the workplace

Create and Office of the Public Guardian to assist legally with the management of care and funding for dependant persons who are cognitively impaired with no family members or next of kin.

The last time the House of Assembly was in session was prior to the election, and at that time the breakdown of Members of Parliament in the 36-seat House was 17 OBA, 17 PLP and 2 Independents.

The PLP recorded a landslide victory at the polls in the General Election in July, and they now hold 24 seats, while the OBA only hold 12, giving the governing PLP a strong majority in the House.

The House of Assembly will convene at 10am tomorrow, and Bernews will provide live updates as able.

