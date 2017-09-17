Students Help With KBB Marine Clean Up
Warwick Academy students, staff and parents came out to support the KKB Marine Clean Up initiative on Saturday organized by Head Girl Eryn Bhola.
A spokesperson said, “Warwick descended on Elbow Beach and Coral Beach, and a group of the IB Environmental science students took the opportunity to sort, document and map what trash washed up and where.”
Read More About
Category: All, Environment
Congrats to Eryn Bhola, the Warwick Academy student who took the initiative to organize a big WA TEAM along with Coral Beach staff and club members who make Coral Beach, Elbow Beach and Stonington Beach spotless!
In total about 600 people took part in the EY BERMUDA COASTAL CLEANUP in about 40 locations across Bermuda to not only clean up the shoreline but to count and tally each piece of litter and marine debris collected….as more than 120 countries around the world did the very same thing for @OurOcean Ocean Conservancy.