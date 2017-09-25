Tobacco Bay Beach Reopens To Swimmers

The Ministry of Health is reopening Tobacco Bay beach to swimmers as “tests this weekend show levels of bacteria have dropped to within the normal range.”

“Monitoring by Environmental Health scientists will continue and seawater sampling results will be updated on www.gov.bm/seawater-monitoring-programme-bathing-beaches later this week,” the Ministry said.

Tobacco Bay’s Beach Bar & Cafe concession continued to open for service while the ocean bay was temporarily closed, and speaking on Friday, Belcario Thomas said, “At the moment, the park actually is open and the concession’s open. The Ministry has given advice to swimmers – their suggestion as to the issue is that inclement weather can cause issues in the ocean and they’ll be monitoring it and advising as time goes on.

“I hope that Government can take a look at infrastructure issues that can get this place as ready to shine as a jewel, not just for the east, but for Bermuda,” Mr Thomas added.

Video interview with Belcario Thomas on Friday:

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News