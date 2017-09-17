TS Maria Delays BELCO Team Departure

The departure of a BELCO Lineman crew to the British Virgin Islands [BVI] to assist with hurricane restoration efforts has been delayed due to Tropical Storm Maria’s forecasted upgrade to become a Category 3 hurricane by mid-week, and its track in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands.

A BELCO spokesperson said, “Please be advised that due to Tropical Storm Maria’s forecasted upgrade to become a Category 3 hurricane by mid-week, its track in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands and the responsibility of ensuring the safety of its Team Members, BELCO has postponed the departure of its Lineman Crew that was scheduled to fly out this morning to the BVI. Once Maria has passed through the area a new departure date will be set and we will updates you accordingly.”

