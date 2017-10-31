Female Referee To Officiate At Rugby Classic

The 2017 World Rugby Classic is welcoming 24-year-old female referee Maria Beatrice Benvenuti – the youngest international referee in the world – to the tournament.

An online post by the World Rugby Classic said, “For the first time in the World Rugby Classic’s 30 years, we will be welcoming a female referee to the tournament, and we could not be more thrilled. At just 24 years old, Maria Beatrice Benvenuti is the youngest international referee in the world.”

“She graduated with a degree in Sports Science and went on to do her Masters in Health and Physical Activity. She speaks six languages, and is an athlete herself, having competed in athletics and triathlon.

“She has refereed in approximately 200 matches in her native Italy, 48 international matches, and matches in both the Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Games. Bermuda is delighted to welcome Maria!”

