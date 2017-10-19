Four People Remain In Hospital After Collisions

Four people remain in hospital following two recent collisions, with three men hospitalized after a car collision on October 17th, while a male motorcyclist remains in hospital following a collision on October 14th.

Three Injured Men Remain in Hospital After St. John’s Road Collision

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [October 19th] the three male occupants of the car involved in a collision with a truck that occurred around 7:50pm Tuesday, October 17th on St. John’s Road, Pembroke near the junction with Tatems Hill continued their recovery at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

“The 21-year-old car driver from Pembroke was in stable condition on a general ward while his passengers, a 22-year-old Pembroke man and a 22-year-old Warwick man, remained in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit and in stable condition on a general ward respectively.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.“

Injured Motorcyclist Remains Stable in ICU

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [October 19th] the 30-year-old male motorcyclist from Pembroke injured in a collision with a car that occurred around 12:10am Saturday, October 14th at the junction of Elliot Street and Union Street in the City of Hamilton remained in stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“Inquiries continue regarding this collision and any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.“

