OBA: ‘Total Bill Larger Than Outgoing Cabinet’

The Premier has “appointed 5 Junior Ministers to assist the 11 full-time Cabinet members,” and “not only is his total bill larger than that of our outgoing Cabinet, but having this many assistants begs the question as to the competence of those whom he has chosen,” Opposition Leader Patricia Gordon-Pamplin said.

New Junior Minister Sworn In

The Opposition Leader’s comments follow after Wayne Furbert was sworn in as the new Junior Minister of Finance, with Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt saying he was “pleased to welcome the knowledge and insight that the Hon. Wayne Furbert will bring to the Ministry of Finance,” adding that “he will be assisting me with Parliamentary duties in the House of Assembly related to finance.”

Senator Vance Campbell previously served as the Junior Minister of Finance, Public Works, and Government Reform; and the Premier said that Senator Campbell will “continue to speak on financial matters in the Senate and will serve as Junior Minister of Public Works and Government Reform.”

Opposition Leader’s Comments

Ms Gordon-Pamplin said, “We heard the Premier boast about the small size of his Cabinet when compared to that of the OBA, and how austerity must start at the top.

“We are only three months in and he has appointed 5 Junior Ministers to assist the 11 full-time Cabinet members. Not only is his total bill larger than that of our outgoing Cabinet, but having this many assistants begs the question as to the competence of those whom he has chosen.

“Maybe the Premier might look to the remainder of his back bench to try and find individuals who might truly have the capability of running a ministry effectively on a full time basis without expending the extra public cash to make up for the shortcomings of his chosen ones.”

PLP Response

In response, a PLP spokesperson said, “The PLP will execute on our election mandate and has a unified team that is working tirelessly to deliver. Only people who want Bermuda to fail would want less than full effort and resources being used to advance Bermuda’s interests.

The Leader of the Opposition OBA would do well to listen to the sentiments of her own MP Jeff Baron who recently called on politicians to ‘talk about the real issues.’

“Bermuda has major challenges locally and internationally. The OBA needs to decide whether it wants to play a part in improving conditions in Bermuda, or if it wants to spend the next 5 years nitpicking while the PLP works to create jobs; diversify our economy; reduce the cost of living; reform education; and increase opportunity for Bermudians that have been left behind.

“If the Opposition Leader thinks her immature statements assist in building a better Bermuda then it is clear she and the few who support her interim leadership within the OBA haven’t listened to what voters overwhelmingly said on July 18th.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics