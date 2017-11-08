OUTBermuda Seeks Feedback On Bill

OUTBermuda is asking for the public’s feedback on the Domestic Partnership Bill, saying that they will be at the Hamilton Princess this coming Sunday and Monday from 2.00pm to 4.00pm, and also welcome anyone to email feedback to outbermuda@gmail.com.

A spokesperson said, “The Government has published a draft Domestic Partnership Bill, and is looking for feedback. We want to know your thoughts on the Bill, and whether you believe there is value in us making representations to the Government on behalf of the LGBTQ Community.

“We will be at the Hamilton Princess in the Princess Louise Ballroom – past Crown & Anchor, down the ramp, and the first door on the left – this coming Sunday and Monday from 2.00pm to 4.00pm.

“We have thoughts. We want to hear yours also. Members of Bermuda’s LGBTQ community, friends and allies who cannot make the consultation are asked to forward their feedback to outbermuda@gmail.com. We want to be sure we hear from as many people as possible.”

The Ministry previously noted that ”the bill will essentially replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.”

