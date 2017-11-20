Berkelyite Scott Wade: “Expecting Excellence”

In celebration of the school’s 120th anniversary, the Berkeley Institute Anniversary Celebration Committee is shining a spotlight on its alumni, with the third profile highlighting M.A. Scott Wade, Class of 1988, Green House.

What does it mean to you to be a Berkeleyite?

Expecting excellence – especially from myself.

What made The Berkeley special to you?

Knowing that I was amongst the best and the brightest and that I did not do too badly.

How have you applied the motto Respice Finem to your life?

I’ve used motto to help view big, seemingly impossible, goals as a series of achievable smaller goals, and always keeping the desired outcome in mind.

How did your time at The Berkeley aid in your decision for your career path?

The wide range of MANDATORY subjects gave us a chance to think about what we were good at/had a passion for and what we did not.

What advice would you give to current Berkeley Institute students and other young people?

Take the time to think about what you are doing and why you are doing it. If you aren’t sure about either – ask for help!

What do you do for a living? How did The Berkeley prepare you for this?

I am responsible for Finance, Operations and Compliance for a global investment firm. The Berkeley helped foster a love for solving problems [like how to carry all those books!] and for mathematics.

How have/in what ways have Berkeley alumni helped to shape Bermuda?

As a group, the alumni of the Berkeley have perhaps done more than most to improve the social and political fabric of Bermuda.

Sadly, I don’t think we do enough remind all Berkeleyites of the legacy we should feel privileged to be in a position to carry on.

What do you like to do in your spare time/extra-curricular activities?

One-to-one mentoring of [student] athletes. Running a charitable football club focused on holistic and long-term player [child] development.

What advice would you share with a student pursuing a career in your field?

Continually ask yourself: “Could I have done better?” Until the answer is “No”.

How did the Berkeley prepare you for your next steps?

Berkeley gave me: Self-confidence, self-belief, self-knowledge and self-love.

“From the onset Berkeley has been a beacon for the minds of tomorrow,” Berkeley’s 120th Anniversary Celebration Committee noted.

“The green and gold family is steeped in tradition and culture in academic excellence, Berkeleyites have made and continue to make profound and valuable contributions to Bermuda and the world.

“The Berkeley Institute wants to recognize the exciting and innovative things our alumni are doing, here in Bermuda and around the globe.

“Berkeleyites compromise all walks of life and careers from academia and athletes, to banker and business owners, educators and engineers, politicians and preachers, dancers and doctors to homemakers and hoteliers.

“We are recreational athletes to athletes on the world stage. Classroom debaters to barristers, boardroom strategies to Cabinet Ministers.”

And as part of the celebration of Berkeley’s 120th anniversary, alumni of the school are being featured on Bernews.

