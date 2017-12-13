Diverted Airplane Lands With Sick Passenger

A TUI Airplane landed at L.F. Wade International Airport at approximately 12.30am this morning [Dec 13] after diverting to Bermuda for a sick passenger who was transferred to an awaiting ambulance and transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Thomson flight 637 was met at the terminal by Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel and Skyport officials. The airplane, which originally departed from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica is expected to continue on its journey to Birmingham International Airport in Birmingham, UK.

