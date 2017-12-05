Three Month Government Contract For GroupDC

The Government of Bermuda confirmed they “secured the services of theGroup DC from 1 November 2017 for three months,” adding that “the cost for services is $20,000 a month.”

“the Group DC represents the Government of Bermuda in Washington, D.C., and advocates Bermuda’s interests and lobbies the United States Congress, U.S. Federal Government, and the U.S. financial services industry,” a Cabinet Office spokesperson said.

“the Group DC works with the Government of Bermuda and members of ABIR to develop and implement communications strategies to present Bermuda’s key messages of tax transparency, co-operation and compliance to senior US Government officials, the general public and other stakeholders.

“In the coming weeks the Government will issue an RFP for a company to provide ongoing lobbying, communications and public relations services in Washington DC.”

The agreement, via the U.S. FARA website, is below [PDF here]:

