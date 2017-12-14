Ingham Meets Young Sailors In South Africa

Mustafa Ingham, an aspiring professional sailor who is participating in an apprenticeship opportunity with the Volvo Ocean Race, recently had the opportunity to speak with young sailors in South Africa as part of his role as a Volvo Ocean Race Academy Apprentice.

After speaking with the students, Mr. Ingham said, “I tried to get the message across that if you really do love this sport and you try hard enough you can make it as far as you want.”

