Ingham Meets Young Sailors In South Africa

December 14, 2017 | 1 Comment

Mustafa Ingham, an aspiring professional sailor who is participating in an apprenticeship opportunity with the Volvo Ocean Race, recently had the opportunity to speak with young sailors in South Africa as part of his role as a Volvo Ocean Race Academy Apprentice.

After speaking with the students, Mr. Ingham said, “I tried to get the message across that if you really do love this sport and you try hard enough you can make it as far as you want.”

Mustafa Ingham talking with young sailors (1)

Mustafa Ingham talking with young sailors (2)

Mustafa Ingham talking with young sailors (3)

click here banner sailing

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Jeremy deacon says:
    December 14, 2017

    Go Mustafa!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">