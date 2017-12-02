Motorcyclist Injured In East End Collision
Emergency services responded to a collision early this morning [Dec 2] where it appears a car and motorcycle collided while traveling on Kindley Field Road.
Police attended the scene along with Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel who tended to the injured rider, who was then transported by ambulance to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police remained on location until a tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle and debris. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.
Category: Accidents and fires, All, News
