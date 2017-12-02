Motorcyclist Injured In East End Collision

December 2, 2017 | 1 Comment

Emergency services responded to a collision early this morning [Dec 2] where it appears a car and motorcycle collided while traveling on Kindley Field Road.

Police attended the scene along with Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel who tended to the injured rider, who was then transported by ambulance to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police remained on location until a tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle and debris. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Collision Car Bike Bermuda, December 1 2017_2600

Collision Car Bike Bermuda, December 1 2017_2604

Collision Car Bike Bermuda, December 1 2017_2607

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Truth is killin’ me... says:
    December 2, 2017

    Epidemic!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">