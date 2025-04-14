Caitlyn Bobb Shines At Farms Team Invitational

April 14, 2025 | 0 Comments

Caitlyn Bobb delivered another strong performance at the 44 Farms Team Invitational hosted by Texas A&M, where she competed with her Virginia Tech track & field sprints teammates.

Bobb recorded an all-time top 10 performance for Virginia Tech. Her time of 52.44 seconds in the women’s 400m dash places her at no. 2 on the program’s all-time list, just 0.20 seconds shy of the program record.

This exceptional run firmly establishes Bobb as a leading figure in Virginia Tech’s 400m history. She now holds a prominent position in the top three for the 400m, both indoors and outdoors.

Caitlyn Bobb 2025 3453245465

click here Bermuda track and field

Share on WhatsApp Share

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Sports

Leave a Reply

«
»