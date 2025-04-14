Caitlyn Bobb Shines At Farms Team Invitational

Caitlyn Bobb delivered another strong performance at the 44 Farms Team Invitational hosted by Texas A&M, where she competed with her Virginia Tech track & field sprints teammates.

Bobb recorded an all-time top 10 performance for Virginia Tech. Her time of 52.44 seconds in the women’s 400m dash places her at no. 2 on the program’s all-time list, just 0.20 seconds shy of the program record.

This exceptional run firmly establishes Bobb as a leading figure in Virginia Tech’s 400m history. She now holds a prominent position in the top three for the 400m, both indoors and outdoors.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports