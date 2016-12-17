Photos: Truck Crashes Into Poles In Devonshire

December 17, 2016 | 39 Comments

[Updated with video] Emergency services are on scene on South Road in Devonshire this morning [Dec 17], following a collision which involved a truck crashing off the road into two poles. Unofficial reports indicate that no one was injured. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 2.45pm: The truck has been removed with the assistance of a crane

2-IMG_7466

collision-bermuda-dec-17-2016-final

collision bermuda dec 17 2016 (1)

1-IMG_7460-001

IMG_7474 (2)

collision bermuda dec 17 2016 (5)

collision bermuda dec 17 2016 (6)

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News

Comments (39)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Sojourner says:
    December 17, 2016

    check the drivers cell phone activity.....and buy some tires with tread.

    Like(35)
    Dislike(10)
    Reply
    • Mind your business says:
      December 17, 2016

      Just so you know all of you are wrong. A police car was passing and he was pulling over. The truck tire hit the lip in the road and went over the ledge and then hit the poles

      Like(26)
      Dislike(22)
      Reply
      • Terry says:
        December 17, 2016

        "pulling over" ?
        Are you mad.
        When do you pull over into a banana patch et al.

        The guy should be booked and charged for all tows etc.

        You can stop by the side and on the road but you must be smoking some bad stuff.

        I need a rum......................

        Like(9)
        Dislike(21)
        Reply
      • Davie Kerr says:
        December 17, 2016

        That's no excuse for him to go off the road.

        Like(10)
        Dislike(7)
        Reply
      • Point boy says:
        December 17, 2016

        Okay possibly true. But, with no traction (the tires) the truck is not equipped to handle our roads.

        Like(19)
        Dislike(2)
        Reply
      • George says:
        December 17, 2016

        ............giving "pulling off the road" a new meaning! Unfortunately the driver doesn't have a legitimate reason for causing the accident. The truck is clearly not road worthy considering the bald tire shown in the photographs.

        Like(19)
        Dislike(2)
        Reply
      • Dunlop says:
        December 17, 2016

        The tyre is still completely bald.....

        Like(15)
        Dislike(2)
        Reply
      • Sage says:
        December 17, 2016

        Pull the other one!

        Like(1)
        Dislike(0)
        Reply
      • Fluffy says:
        December 17, 2016

        Maybe so....but at what speed??? There is no way possible to do that kind of damage if pulling over to let the police pass...doing the speed limit!!

        Like(8)
        Dislike(0)
        Reply
        • TGAOTU says:
          December 20, 2016

          did it occur to your tiny brain that the COP mighth have been speeding, as is often the case? Jesus Christ

          Like(1)
          Dislike(0)
          Reply
      • Alafiyah says:
        December 18, 2016

        still got bald tires

        Like(6)
        Dislike(0)
        Reply
    • Alafiyah says:
      December 18, 2016

      I was thinking the same thing - time of accident & cell phone check and how did that truck pass TCD with those bald tires #Dangerous

      Like(6)
      Dislike(1)
      Reply
  2. Hurricane says:
    December 17, 2016

    ''Tis the season, sadly!

    Like(0)
    Dislike(3)
    Reply
  3. De Christmas Cockroach says:
    December 17, 2016

    Check those slick tires! Perhaps the driver was taking part in a secret nighttime heavy truck road racing championship? I heard that they were real popular back in de day.

    Like(14)
    Dislike(4)
    Reply
  4. Triangle Drifter says:
    December 17, 2016

    Are you kidding!!! Think that tire is just a little past due for replacement? Not saying it is the cause of the crash. A slick tire is a good thing on a dry road.

    Like(9)
    Dislike(4)
    Reply
    • George says:
      December 17, 2016

      " A slick tire is a good thing on a dry road?" I am assuming you're being sarcastic Triangle Drifter?! If you own a formula one car or full on racing bike with tire warmers maybe, but not on a normal vehicle. The difference is surface condition (regular road versus race track) and temperature. Why do you think racing vehicles have tires warmers and spend the first few laps swerving back and forth to warm up their tires? A bald tire is a bald tire - why do you think regular vehicles have treaded tires?

      Like(8)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
      • Keepin' it Real!...4Real! says:
        December 18, 2016

        If you wanna argue about treaded or slick tires...actually slick tires gain more traction because there is more rubber on the road, hence formula 1 and nascar...The treaded tires are designed for wet roads...The treads divert water out wards which is displaced by the tire instead of being trapped and lifting the tire off of the road...no one mentioned that he's carrying a load of sand maybe?

        Like(1)
        Dislike(3)
        Reply
        • Ride says:
          December 18, 2016

          That is not entirely true. The crucial difference are the compounds used to make the tyres. A tire is a combination of its tread and compounds.

          I guarantee that the compounds used to make that tire are not compatible with a slick tread on a dump truck; else they would not have been made with the deep treads they were made with. Also, slick tyre compounds are both more expensive and wear faster as they are of a softer compound along with other factors.

          You just can't bald a tyre and then claim NASCAR slick tyre performance. It doesn't work that way. That truck with those tyres is a danger to all road users. I hope they fine the company the cost of 4 tyres for every bald tyre as a deterrent.

          Like(5)
          Dislike(0)
          Reply
        • Anbu says:
          December 23, 2016

          Only way slicks are effective is if u add speed to the equation. Last i checked the speed limit here is only 35. No where near fast enough to get a slick tire hot enough to be effective. Its the reason they are deemed "illegal" for normal road use.

          Like(0)
          Dislike(0)
          Reply
  5. Kangoocar says:
    December 17, 2016

    Nice to see the tires are in perfect condition? This driver needs to be held accountable for the damage caused!

    Like(14)
    Dislike(6)
    Reply
  6. Truth is killin' me... says:
    December 17, 2016

    New tires $400 out of pocket..new truck $40,000 out of pocket after "accident"...any questions? Time for TCD to spot check trucks on the road and be proactive instead of once a year and keep the motoring public safe. This is a health and safety issue for the motoring public.

    Like(26)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
    • Hurricane says:
      December 17, 2016

      @ Truth.......spot checks = higher license fees. You ready for that? I'm certainly not. I pay enough now and am pissed because I don't see any improvement in the condition of the roads and that's what license $$$$ are suppose to be for.

      Like(22)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
      • Whistling Frog says:
        December 18, 2016

        Portions of your license fee now go to the Tourism Authority, that was passed many moons ago in the house.

        Like(0)
        Dislike(0)
        Reply
        • Hurricane says:
          December 18, 2016

          @Whistling Frog, I didn't know that.....thanks. They must not be leaving anything in the "fix the road kitty" except for the wee bit that's used to fill in holes after hard rain.

          Like(0)
          Dislike(0)
          Reply
        • Toodle-oo says:
          December 18, 2016

          Obviously some (many) people need to be brought up to speed so here goes.

          ALL of our taxes go into the consolidated fund .That's where the money for *everything* comes from .

          If the import duty on cars , the duty on their needed parts , the licensing fees and the tax we pay on gas all went to road maintenance we'd have streets paved with gold.

          The squeeky wheel gets the oil .

          Like(3)
          Dislike(0)
          Reply
  7. Wayne E says:
    December 17, 2016

    A bald front tire would explain why. Glad no one was injured could have been worse.

    Like(10)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  8. Onion Juice says:
    December 17, 2016

    Couldnt afford to get new tires, now its gonna cost him more.

    Like(10)
    Dislike(2)
    Reply
  9. Barnacle says:
    December 17, 2016

    I'm not surprised... At least one completely bald tyre and carrying a full load. Idiots like this could have killed someone.

    Like(22)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  10. Terry says:
    December 17, 2016

    First thing I noticed in the first picture...................
    The tires are almost bald.
    Very dangerous as you can see................................

    Like(16)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  11. M says:
    December 17, 2016

    I am reserving judgment, but no treads on the tires?

    Like(5)
    Dislike(3)
    Reply
  12. bdabye says:
    December 17, 2016

    Everyone knows slicks don't work on damp/wet roads, hope everyone is ok.

    Like(2)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  13. Treadful says:
    December 17, 2016

    Not a single hint of a tread on those tires. There is no way that truck went thru the TCD testing within the last 365 days.

    Like(26)
    Dislike(2)
    Reply
  14. Triangle Drifter says:
    December 17, 2016

    Hmmmm, looking at the damage to the front I don't see any new tires in the future for that truck. Next stop, dump.

    Like(2)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  15. Ken W says:
    December 17, 2016

    Reckless disregard for the lives and safety of others to have a truck like that in the road OR to drive it knowing they were like that. What would have happened if there was a tourist between the truck and the light-pole??

    Like(4)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  16. Sage says:
    December 17, 2016

    Hope their Insurer sees the pictures of those bald tires. Claim DENIED!!!!!

    Like(13)
    Dislike(2)
    Reply
    • Ride says:
      December 18, 2016

      I too hope for this result. No way we should collectively be paying for this owner putting all our lives and property at risk by rewarding them with a new truck.

      Like(4)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
  17. Whistling frog says:
    December 19, 2016

    A tyre on a truck can go bald in a month if there are alignment issues ,it can happen on the back of the truck as well . And are beautiful road conditions don't help. And if u notice the truck left the road in a space of about ten feet .id lean to a cellphone or a emergency vehicle passing especially if they just overtook another car coming the opposite way. The pole just happend to be in the way . But if u all want to see a real street disaster go for a drive to dockyard. And see how government left the road. It's horrific.

    Like(1)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Sign Up For Our Free Email Newsletters

email-banners-good-news-370

Latest Podcasts

Podcast: World Champion Triathlete Flora Duffy

Podcast: World Champion Triathlete Flora Duffy

In the latest Bernews podcast, one of Bermuda’s greatest athletes of all time, Flora Duffy, says being a world champion is something she has dreamed of since she was eight-years-old.

Ms Duffy was back in Bermuda taking a short break after a grueling year which has seen her achieve outstanding success.

“When I started racing, I looked up to the world champions and I was like, wow, if I am ever there it must be amazing and life changing and then I won [...]

Share via email
November 14, 2016 | 0 Comments
Podcast: Dr Fleming On Issues Affecting Seniors

Podcast: Dr Fleming On Issues Affecting Seniors

In the latest Bernews Podcast, we talk to Dr Claudette Fleming, the Executive Director of Age Concern, about issues affecting senior citizens in Bermuda.

Dr Fleming talks about research she has done in Bermuda as well as the effects of the recession on Age Concern’s members.

She also addresses the issue of income disparity and wealth transfer – where people sell their homes to have money to live off meaning less wealth is transferred to children.

Dr Fleming, who stressed she was speaking [...]

Share via email
October 17, 2016 | 2 Comments
Podcast: Martha Dismont On Child Neglect/Abuse

Podcast: Martha Dismont On Child Neglect/Abuse

In the latest Bernews podcast, we sit down with Martha Dismont, the Executive Director of the Family Centre, which has recently launched a campaign called ‘Neglect Is Abuse, See It, Stop It’ to try and stem a significant rise in cases of child neglect.

Ms Dismont links the rise in neglect cases directly “to the conditions we are seeing in Bermuda”, “particularly the rise in unemployment among locals”.

“Parents are stressed and therefore not really able to think about these issues that [...]

Share via email
September 23, 2016 | 2 Comments
Podcast: Baron On Crime, Road Safety & More

Podcast: Baron On Crime, Road Safety & More

In this latest Bernews podcast, we speak to the Minister of National Security Jeff Baron who revealed than gang membership has dropped by more than 150 people. Yet, he says, gangs are still changing and recruiting – sometimes even from schools.

The Minister talks about his plans for restorative justice – which focuses on both the needs of the victim as well as the offender, plus the community that is involved.

Mr Baron talks about his stance on policing in St. George’s and stands [...]

Share via email
August 30, 2016 | 8 Comments
Podcast: Governor On Airport, Commission, More

Podcast: Governor On Airport, Commission, More

In this latest Bernews podcast, we interview George Fergusson who will soon be stepping down as Governor.

He touches on a wide range of issues such as turning down a request to hold a Commission of Inquiry into the Tucker’s Point land matter, the airport redevelopment, the effect on Bermuda of Brexit, the British Government’s stance on slave trade reparations and more.

And Mr Fergusson re-iterated his belief that the Commission of Inquiry into issues highlighted by the Auditor General’s reports was [...]

Share via email
July 25, 2016 | 9 Comments