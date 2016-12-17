Photos: Truck Crashes Into Poles In Devonshire
[Updated with video] Emergency services are on scene on South Road in Devonshire this morning [Dec 17], following a collision which involved a truck crashing off the road into two poles. Unofficial reports indicate that no one was injured. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.
Update 2.45pm: The truck has been removed with the assistance of a crane
Read More About
Category: Accidents and fires, All, News
check the drivers cell phone activity.....and buy some tires with tread.
Just so you know all of you are wrong. A police car was passing and he was pulling over. The truck tire hit the lip in the road and went over the ledge and then hit the poles
"pulling over" ?
Are you mad.
When do you pull over into a banana patch et al.
The guy should be booked and charged for all tows etc.
You can stop by the side and on the road but you must be smoking some bad stuff.
I need a rum......................
you mean need weed not run you definately got that backwards
That's no excuse for him to go off the road.
Okay possibly true. But, with no traction (the tires) the truck is not equipped to handle our roads.
............giving "pulling off the road" a new meaning! Unfortunately the driver doesn't have a legitimate reason for causing the accident. The truck is clearly not road worthy considering the bald tire shown in the photographs.
The tyre is still completely bald.....
Pull the other one!
Maybe so....but at what speed??? There is no way possible to do that kind of damage if pulling over to let the police pass...doing the speed limit!!
did it occur to your tiny brain that the COP mighth have been speeding, as is often the case? Jesus Christ
still got bald tires
I was thinking the same thing - time of accident & cell phone check and how did that truck pass TCD with those bald tires #Dangerous
''Tis the season, sadly!
Check those slick tires! Perhaps the driver was taking part in a secret nighttime heavy truck road racing championship? I heard that they were real popular back in de day.
Are you kidding!!! Think that tire is just a little past due for replacement? Not saying it is the cause of the crash. A slick tire is a good thing on a dry road.
" A slick tire is a good thing on a dry road?" I am assuming you're being sarcastic Triangle Drifter?! If you own a formula one car or full on racing bike with tire warmers maybe, but not on a normal vehicle. The difference is surface condition (regular road versus race track) and temperature. Why do you think racing vehicles have tires warmers and spend the first few laps swerving back and forth to warm up their tires? A bald tire is a bald tire - why do you think regular vehicles have treaded tires?
If you wanna argue about treaded or slick tires...actually slick tires gain more traction because there is more rubber on the road, hence formula 1 and nascar...The treaded tires are designed for wet roads...The treads divert water out wards which is displaced by the tire instead of being trapped and lifting the tire off of the road...no one mentioned that he's carrying a load of sand maybe?
That is not entirely true. The crucial difference are the compounds used to make the tyres. A tire is a combination of its tread and compounds.
I guarantee that the compounds used to make that tire are not compatible with a slick tread on a dump truck; else they would not have been made with the deep treads they were made with. Also, slick tyre compounds are both more expensive and wear faster as they are of a softer compound along with other factors.
You just can't bald a tyre and then claim NASCAR slick tyre performance. It doesn't work that way. That truck with those tyres is a danger to all road users. I hope they fine the company the cost of 4 tyres for every bald tyre as a deterrent.
Only way slicks are effective is if u add speed to the equation. Last i checked the speed limit here is only 35. No where near fast enough to get a slick tire hot enough to be effective. Its the reason they are deemed "illegal" for normal road use.
Nice to see the tires are in perfect condition? This driver needs to be held accountable for the damage caused!
The driver?? You mean the owner,his boss!
New tires $400 out of pocket..new truck $40,000 out of pocket after "accident"...any questions? Time for TCD to spot check trucks on the road and be proactive instead of once a year and keep the motoring public safe. This is a health and safety issue for the motoring public.
@ Truth.......spot checks = higher license fees. You ready for that? I'm certainly not. I pay enough now and am pissed because I don't see any improvement in the condition of the roads and that's what license $$$$ are suppose to be for.
Portions of your license fee now go to the Tourism Authority, that was passed many moons ago in the house.
@Whistling Frog, I didn't know that.....thanks. They must not be leaving anything in the "fix the road kitty" except for the wee bit that's used to fill in holes after hard rain.
Obviously some (many) people need to be brought up to speed so here goes.
ALL of our taxes go into the consolidated fund .That's where the money for *everything* comes from .
If the import duty on cars , the duty on their needed parts , the licensing fees and the tax we pay on gas all went to road maintenance we'd have streets paved with gold.
The squeeky wheel gets the oil .
A bald front tire would explain why. Glad no one was injured could have been worse.
Couldnt afford to get new tires, now its gonna cost him more.
I'm not surprised... At least one completely bald tyre and carrying a full load. Idiots like this could have killed someone.
First thing I noticed in the first picture...................
The tires are almost bald.
Very dangerous as you can see................................
I am reserving judgment, but no treads on the tires?
Everyone knows slicks don't work on damp/wet roads, hope everyone is ok.
Not a single hint of a tread on those tires. There is no way that truck went thru the TCD testing within the last 365 days.
Hmmmm, looking at the damage to the front I don't see any new tires in the future for that truck. Next stop, dump.
Reckless disregard for the lives and safety of others to have a truck like that in the road OR to drive it knowing they were like that. What would have happened if there was a tourist between the truck and the light-pole??
Hope their Insurer sees the pictures of those bald tires. Claim DENIED!!!!!
I too hope for this result. No way we should collectively be paying for this owner putting all our lives and property at risk by rewarding them with a new truck.
A tyre on a truck can go bald in a month if there are alignment issues ,it can happen on the back of the truck as well . And are beautiful road conditions don't help. And if u notice the truck left the road in a space of about ten feet .id lean to a cellphone or a emergency vehicle passing especially if they just overtook another car coming the opposite way. The pole just happend to be in the way . But if u all want to see a real street disaster go for a drive to dockyard. And see how government left the road. It's horrific.