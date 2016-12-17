Photos: Truck Crashes Into Poles In Devonshire

[Updated with video] Emergency services are on scene on South Road in Devonshire this morning [Dec 17], following a collision which involved a truck crashing off the road into two poles. Unofficial reports indicate that no one was injured. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 2.45pm: The truck has been removed with the assistance of a crane

