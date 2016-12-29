BIU Call Meeting To Discuss Rev Tweed’s Permit

December 29, 2016 | 29 Comments

Following the decision not to renew Rev. Tweed’s work permit, BIU President Chris Furbert called a Special General Council meeting at 12 noon tomorrow [Dec 30], and all BIU Special General Council Members and Shop Stewards are urged to attend.

Earlier today Home Affairs Minister Patricia Gordon-Pamplin said, “In this particular instance, the applicant failed to comply with rules that were put in place for everyone. As a result, I had no choice but to uphold the previous decision to refuse the new application.”

The BIU said, “Please be advised that BIU President, Chris Furbert has called for a Special General Council meeting tomorrow at 12 noon here at BIU Headquarters to discuss the decision of Minister Patricia Gordon Pamplin not to renew Rev. Tweed’s work permit.

“All BIU Special General council members are urged to attend this very important meeting and all Shop Stewards are also requested to attend the meeting.”

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics

Comments (29)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Know it All says:
    December 29, 2016

    Simple question, is Tweed a BIU member?

    Like(34)
    Dislike(10)
    Reply
    • Answer says:
      December 29, 2016

      Simple Answer NO

      Like(10)
      Dislike(4)
      Reply
      • Truth says:
        December 29, 2016

        A new YEAR a NEW GOVERNMENT..............The people spoke loudly in the last 3 bye-election.....the General Election they will speak even louder...........

        STAND STRONG PEOPLE .....STAND TOGETHER..........

        HAPPY NEW YEAR .......NEW GOVERNMENT............

        Like(4)
        Dislike(10)
        Reply
  2. Serious Though says:
    December 29, 2016

    HAppy New Year Everybody!....2017
    Airport Bill
    Immigration Bill
    American Cup
    AOB
    and Finally
    Election

    Busy 2017 for ALL

    Like(14)
    Dislike(5)
    Reply
    • Truth says:
      December 29, 2016

      YES, in the NEW YEAR is will be GREAT.....as Bermuda will have a NEW GOVERNMENT.....the PLP

      THE OBA IS A ONE TIME GOVERNMENT...............YES HAPPY NEW YEAR INDEEDY

      Like(3)
      Dislike(5)
      Reply
  3. bluwater says:
    December 29, 2016

    Since this matter is not a Union issue, this meeting should be held during personal time, not working hours.

    Like(61)
    Dislike(8)
    Reply
  4. Bandit says:
    December 29, 2016

    What does the Union have to do with it?

    Like(39)
    Dislike(6)
    Reply
  5. Revelations says:
    December 29, 2016

    Awwww. The union is rallying for a work permit application of a non-Bermudian because they don't want to advertise for a Bermudian.

    Like(50)
    Dislike(4)
    Reply
  6. Family Man says:
    December 29, 2016

    What does Tweed's permit have to do with the BIU?

    Time for the OBA to grow a pair. Don't show up to work tomorrow, you're fired.

    Like(31)
    Dislike(5)
    Reply
    • Truth says:
      December 29, 2016

      Its the PEOPLE who will SPEAK.............POWER OF THE PEOPLE.......A NEW YEAR, A NEW GOVERNMENT...........GREAT.....

      Like(2)
      Dislike(7)
      Reply
  7. Enough says:
    December 29, 2016

    More illegal strikes coming?

    The BIU and Tweed got exactly what they were striking/protesting over in March so they should have no complaints.

    Rules don't differ for certain people no matter how many threats they make.

    Like(38)
    Dislike(4)
    Reply
    • Portia says:
      December 29, 2016

      Nonsense. It's quite obvious that this Ministry does NOT operate with one set of rules. They bend them quite often when they want to. I work in an IB company. Recently, an employee submitted his work permit renewal application late. He knew very well renewal was coming up. Why is he still here? This person is a not a key employee, there are qualified Bermudians who can do his job. He should have been refused and his butt should have been escorted off the Island. But immigration let it slide. It only reaffirms the conviction that Rev Tweed is being denied for political reasons and that Gov is seeking to keep the playing field uneven. Only trouble will come from this.

      Like(9)
      Dislike(13)
      Reply
      • Kangoocar says:
        December 29, 2016

        Portia, you are telling outright lies! There is no way a forieghner who has a job that any Bermudian can do, who also put in his paper work late was allowed to stay? You either put up proof or shut up!!

        Like(9)
        Dislike(1)
        Reply
      • Just the Tip says:
        December 29, 2016

        So this person at a company that you seem to know the details so well about, was his form filled out incorrectly and/or falsely and was his position not advertised?

        Like(2)
        Dislike(0)
        Reply
      • bluwater says:
        December 29, 2016

        Nonsense yourself. Employers submit renewals, not employees. Did you break into his HR file?

        Like(3)
        Dislike(0)
        Reply
      • Enough says:
        December 29, 2016

        Was it submitted days before it expired? Was his job advertised regardless? There have been many IB workers who have had their ‘butts’ escorted off the island without being given the graces to stay here for an extended period that Tweed has been given. I am sure there is more to your colleagues story than you know, we have been afforded the luxury of knowing what exactly went on with Tweed’s permit and like it or not he had to go.

        This wasn’t an error on Tweeds/BIU/AME part, it was a political move to force it through and worst case scenario it would be used to create more disruption.

        Like(1)
        Dislike(0)
        Reply
  8. bluwater says:
    December 29, 2016

    Easier to call a strike for non-union member than to fill out the paperwork and place an ad? Ridonculous. Time for the Union to stand up to President Furbert.

    Like(24)
    Dislike(4)
    Reply
  9. John J says:
    December 29, 2016

    I guess it is time to play an Edwin Starr song.

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  10. Jahstice says:
    December 29, 2016

    The Union sticking up for a foreigner before a Bermudian? I do not understand.

    Like(16)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  11. trump was right says:
    December 29, 2016

    So the meeting tomorrow will be to defend the Bermudian Mr Tweed??
    Fire all the illegal strikers..

    Like(8)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  12. trump was right says:
    December 29, 2016

    Then there will be a strike for firing the illegal strikers. Goin make a round de world swizzle

    Like(7)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  13. Infidelguy says:
    December 29, 2016

    Was Rev. Tweed a BIU union member? I bet he is getting more representation than some paying members got during their grievances with employers!

    This is raw stupidity!!

    Like(15)
    Dislike(2)
    Reply
  14. Sage says:
    December 29, 2016

    Looking for their usual 4 day weekend.

    Like(3)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
    • Just the Tip says:
      December 29, 2016

      actuall it be 5 day weekend, remember monday is a holiday cause the New Year is on Sunday.

      Like(0)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
  15. You do You says:
    December 29, 2016

    Dear Rev Tweed,

    Deuces.

    Singed,

    BDA

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«