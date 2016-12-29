BIU Call Meeting To Discuss Rev Tweed’s Permit
Following the decision not to renew Rev. Tweed’s work permit, BIU President Chris Furbert called a Special General Council meeting at 12 noon tomorrow [Dec 30], and all BIU Special General Council Members and Shop Stewards are urged to attend.
Earlier today Home Affairs Minister Patricia Gordon-Pamplin said, “In this particular instance, the applicant failed to comply with rules that were put in place for everyone. As a result, I had no choice but to uphold the previous decision to refuse the new application.”
The BIU said, “Please be advised that BIU President, Chris Furbert has called for a Special General Council meeting tomorrow at 12 noon here at BIU Headquarters to discuss the decision of Minister Patricia Gordon Pamplin not to renew Rev. Tweed’s work permit.
“All BIU Special General council members are urged to attend this very important meeting and all Shop Stewards are also requested to attend the meeting.”
Simple question, is Tweed a BIU member?
Simple Answer NO
A new YEAR a NEW GOVERNMENT..............The people spoke loudly in the last 3 bye-election.....the General Election they will speak even louder...........
STAND STRONG PEOPLE .....STAND TOGETHER..........
HAPPY NEW YEAR .......NEW GOVERNMENT............
HAppy New Year Everybody!....2017
Airport Bill
Immigration Bill
American Cup
AOB
and Finally
Election
Busy 2017 for ALL
YES, in the NEW YEAR is will be GREAT.....as Bermuda will have a NEW GOVERNMENT.....the PLP
THE OBA IS A ONE TIME GOVERNMENT...............YES HAPPY NEW YEAR INDEEDY
Since this matter is not a Union issue, this meeting should be held during personal time, not working hours.
Hey @$$#0£€ its at lunchtime.
LMFAO
Typical response from Onion Juice.
It's lunchtime for you.............not people who actually work shifts.
It's a lunchtime meeting - which means pretty much no work will get done tomorrow.
What does the Union have to do with it?
Awwww. The union is rallying for a work permit application of a non-Bermudian because they don't want to advertise for a Bermudian.
What does Tweed's permit have to do with the BIU?
Time for the OBA to grow a pair. Don't show up to work tomorrow, you're fired.
Its the PEOPLE who will SPEAK.............POWER OF THE PEOPLE.......A NEW YEAR, A NEW GOVERNMENT...........GREAT.....
More illegal strikes coming?
The BIU and Tweed got exactly what they were striking/protesting over in March so they should have no complaints.
Rules don't differ for certain people no matter how many threats they make.
Nonsense. It's quite obvious that this Ministry does NOT operate with one set of rules. They bend them quite often when they want to. I work in an IB company. Recently, an employee submitted his work permit renewal application late. He knew very well renewal was coming up. Why is he still here? This person is a not a key employee, there are qualified Bermudians who can do his job. He should have been refused and his butt should have been escorted off the Island. But immigration let it slide. It only reaffirms the conviction that Rev Tweed is being denied for political reasons and that Gov is seeking to keep the playing field uneven. Only trouble will come from this.
Portia, you are telling outright lies! There is no way a forieghner who has a job that any Bermudian can do, who also put in his paper work late was allowed to stay? You either put up proof or shut up!!
So this person at a company that you seem to know the details so well about, was his form filled out incorrectly and/or falsely and was his position not advertised?
Nonsense yourself. Employers submit renewals, not employees. Did you break into his HR file?
Was it submitted days before it expired? Was his job advertised regardless? There have been many IB workers who have had their ‘butts’ escorted off the island without being given the graces to stay here for an extended period that Tweed has been given. I am sure there is more to your colleagues story than you know, we have been afforded the luxury of knowing what exactly went on with Tweed’s permit and like it or not he had to go.
This wasn’t an error on Tweeds/BIU/AME part, it was a political move to force it through and worst case scenario it would be used to create more disruption.
Easier to call a strike for non-union member than to fill out the paperwork and place an ad? Ridonculous. Time for the Union to stand up to President Furbert.
I guess it is time to play an Edwin Starr song.
The Union sticking up for a foreigner before a Bermudian? I do not understand.
So the meeting tomorrow will be to defend the Bermudian Mr Tweed??
Fire all the illegal strikers..
Then there will be a strike for firing the illegal strikers. Goin make a round de world swizzle
Was Rev. Tweed a BIU union member? I bet he is getting more representation than some paying members got during their grievances with employers!
This is raw stupidity!!
Looking for their usual 4 day weekend.
actuall it be 5 day weekend, remember monday is a holiday cause the New Year is on Sunday.
Dear Rev Tweed,
Deuces.
Singed,
BDA