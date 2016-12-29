BIU Call Meeting To Discuss Rev Tweed’s Permit

Following the decision not to renew Rev. Tweed’s work permit, BIU President Chris Furbert called a Special General Council meeting at 12 noon tomorrow [Dec 30], and all BIU Special General Council Members and Shop Stewards are urged to attend.

Earlier today Home Affairs Minister Patricia Gordon-Pamplin said, “In this particular instance, the applicant failed to comply with rules that were put in place for everyone. As a result, I had no choice but to uphold the previous decision to refuse the new application.”

The BIU said, “Please be advised that BIU President, Chris Furbert has called for a Special General Council meeting tomorrow at 12 noon here at BIU Headquarters to discuss the decision of Minister Patricia Gordon Pamplin not to renew Rev. Tweed’s work permit.

“All BIU Special General council members are urged to attend this very important meeting and all Shop Stewards are also requested to attend the meeting.”

Category: All, News, Politics