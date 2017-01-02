Bermuda Welcomes First Baby Of 2017

January 2, 2017 | 5 Comments

Marking the first baby born in Bermuda in 2017, Ethelbert Bakurumpagi was born at 10:41am on New Year’s Day to parents Flavia Namazzi and Silverous Bakurumpagi.

Both first time parents, the couple admitted that once contractions began they were nervous being away from their native Uganda.

New Year’s baby Bermuda Jan 2017 (1)

“We’ve been working in Bermuda for about two years. We are both accountants – managers at Ernst & Young,” said Mr Bakurumpagi

Ms Namazzi said: “It was scary most of the time not having our families and extended families around us.”

But Mr Bakurumpagi was quick to note that Maternity Ward staff were warm and patient. “The nurses here were great and they gave us all the attention,” he said.

New Year’s baby Bermuda Jan 2017 (2)

Ms Namazzi actually attended the ward on 31 December but staff advised the couple that the birth was likely quite a few hours away, so they left the ward at midnight and went home. Returning in the morning, the parents said the birth was quick.

“I can’t thank God enough,” said Mr Bakurumpagi, “and I thank Flavia, she was really great.”

New Year’s baby Bermuda Jan 2017 (3)

He said he named his son Ethelberht — who weighed in at 7lbs 8oz –  after the first King of England who converted to Christianity.

Ms Namazzi said: “He’s very peaceful and calm. Right now he should be sleeping but he’s lying there just looking at you.”

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (5)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Glenda R. says:
    January 2, 2017

    Congratulations!

    Like(19)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  2. Nana says:
    January 2, 2017

    Cogratulations on your NewYears Day baby boy. He is gorgeous. Best of luck in the future to the 3 of you.

    Like(11)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  3. Sunshine says:
    January 2, 2017

    Congratulations to the proud parents!

    Like(7)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  4. Onion Juice says:
    January 2, 2017

    Welcome to the world E

    Like(7)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  5. Terry says:
    January 2, 2017

    Bless you both
    Be strong.

    Like(4)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«