Francis Patton Primary To Hold Reading Night

Francis Patton Primary School will be holding a Reading Night tomorrow evening [Jan 31] at 6.00pm at the school, featuring reading and games, interactive read-alouds, apps, readers theater, lit pro, and guided reading.

The event is being held for all students and their families “to come and learn how to grow the young reader at home through books, activities, online apps and games.”

Leading up to the event, the students were also filmed performing a reading mannequin challenge.

Francis Patton Primary reading mannequin challenge:

