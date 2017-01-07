Multiple .BM Local Websites/Emails Inaccessible
There are a number of local websites — which are hosted on .bm domains — inaccessible this weekend, and multiple email addresses using the .bm have been experiencing issues.
The Government has not yet responded to our request for clarification, however unofficial reports suggest that these websites may be inaccessible as a number of expired domains ceased functioning.
Most domain services provide advance notice prior to expiry, and the Bermuda domain website states, “You will be notified 60, 30, 15 and 7 days prior to your domain name expiring”, however unofficial reports suggest that some clients may not have received any form of advance notice.
This morning, One Communications status update said, “One Communications is aware of an issue with some DNS domains ending with .bm [example, logic.bm or northrock.bm].
“While One Communication’s DNS servers are functioning correctly, many .bm domains are showing as expired. We are working with the authority responsible with the .bm domains to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
“Customers may experience issues accessing sites and servers ending with .bm, including www.logic.bm, mail.logic.bm, www.northrock.bm, mail.northrock.bm, etc.”
This afternoon the company stated, “The issue with One Communications’s DNS domains has been resolved. However, some other customer’s DNS domains might still not be working. The owners of those domains are advised to contact BermudaNIC directly to resolve their domains. Their website is www.bermudanic.bm.”
As far as renewing an expired domain, the website states, “If your name has expired, it may still be possible to renew it. Once a domain name has reached its expiry date, it will enter a Grace Period.
“Domains can be renewed within this period for a cost of 1 year renewal. At the end of the Grace Period, domains not renewed then enter a period called Redemption Grace Period [RGP].
“This is a thirty [30] day period that begins after a registrar requests that a registry delete a domain. Domains can still be renewed within RGP but in addition to the 1 year renewal fee for the domain, there is also a $150 administrative fee to renew the domain.”
We asked the Government for clarification this afternoon, and we will update with their response as able.
I also notice that the internet service has gotten mighty slow since these company's has merged together. The service is getting terrible...
Switch ISP and carrier
This is nothing to do with one communication. It is Bermuda nic
I manage multiple domains and I've always received the notices from BermudaNIC. If the notices need to be received by multiple people in an organization, then that organization should set up an internal distribution list. There is also an option to enable Auto-Renew using a credit card. In my opinion this is not the fault of BermudaNIC or Government but issues with the domain owners.
Yup. I got the emails, over and over again, warning that this was coming. I flew into a panic and contacted someone like yourself, who dealt with it. Nice guy, he would sigh politely (probably shaking his head)and explain to me that he has already dealt with it when the reminder emails prompted a call.
Weather.bm down. And it is throwing down.
I wonder if this would count under any cyber insurance policies purchased by those firms impacted. Loss of income etc. I guess it depends if they were indeed notified of domain expiration. Would be an interesting case study.
Problem is that many domains were registered many years ago and contact details are either incomplete or out of date (or completely wrong), so the automatic renewal notification would have fallen on deaf ears.
A good opportunity to clean up the registration information on the many .bm domains but having it happen on a Friday night was probably not a smart move by bermudanic