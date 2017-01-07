Multiple .BM Local Websites/Emails Inaccessible

There are a number of local websites — which are hosted on .bm domains — inaccessible this weekend, and multiple email addresses using the .bm have been experiencing issues.

The Government has not yet responded to our request for clarification, however unofficial reports suggest that these websites may be inaccessible as a number of expired domains ceased functioning.

Most domain services provide advance notice prior to expiry, and the Bermuda domain website states, “You will be notified 60, 30, 15 and 7 days prior to your domain name expiring”, however unofficial reports suggest that some clients may not have received any form of advance notice.

This morning, One Communications status update said, “One Communications is aware of an issue with some DNS domains ending with .bm [example, logic.bm or northrock.bm].

“While One Communication’s DNS servers are functioning correctly, many .bm domains are showing as expired. We are working with the authority responsible with the .bm domains to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“Customers may experience issues accessing sites and servers ending with .bm, including www.logic.bm, mail.logic.bm, www.northrock.bm, mail.northrock.bm, etc.”

This afternoon the company stated, “The issue with One Communications’s DNS domains has been resolved. However, some other customer’s DNS domains might still not be working. The owners of those domains are advised to contact BermudaNIC directly to resolve their domains. Their website is www.bermudanic.bm.”

As far as renewing an expired domain, the website states, “If your name has expired, it may still be possible to renew it. Once a domain name has reached its expiry date, it will enter a Grace Period.

“Domains can be renewed within this period for a cost of 1 year renewal. At the end of the Grace Period, domains not renewed then enter a period called Redemption Grace Period [RGP].

“This is a thirty [30] day period that begins after a registrar requests that a registry delete a domain. Domains can still be renewed within RGP but in addition to the 1 year renewal fee for the domain, there is also a $150 administrative fee to renew the domain.”

We asked the Government for clarification this afternoon, and we will update with their response as able.

