Photos: Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding

January 5, 2017 | 14 Comments

The island experienced heavy rainfall this morning, with a Thunderstorm Advisory issued by the Bermuda Weather Service and flooding affecting the island’s roads.

The heavy rain and resulting flooding has also lead to the closure of the airport waste facility and the Bermuda Emissions Control Ltd testing centre on North Street.

Flood Bermuda Jan 5 2017 (1)

Flood Bermuda Jan 5 2017 (2)

Flood Bermuda Jan 5 2017 (3)

Flood Bermuda Jan 5 2017 (4)

Flood Bermuda Jan 5 2017 (5)

Flood Bermuda Jan 5 2017 (6)

Flood Bermuda Jan 5 2017 (7)

Flood Bermuda Jan 5 2017 (8)

Flood Bermuda Jan 5 2017 (9)

Comments (14)

  1. Sickofantz says:
    January 5, 2017

    I blame Tweed.

    Like(13)
    Dislike(6)
    Reply
  2. Imagine That says:
    January 5, 2017

    You all need to see the water on Palmetto Road where they fixed the wall that fell. Nowhere for the water to drain I guess becuse the water was worse than BAA road.

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  4. Paul Reviere says:
    January 5, 2017

    I wonder what it would cost to hire a US firm to come and resurface our roads island wide, with proper camber and drainage?
    That should be at the forefront for the sitting Government.
    The roads have been overlooked for so many years, so many pothole patch jobs, so many trenches with piss poor patchups.
    The thing that is really amazing is the short stretch of road that gets paved at any point in time.
    I could never understand why both sides of the road cant be resurfaced at same time for at least 1/2 mile at a time.
    I see it done all over the world, where they remove miles or old asphalt and then repave miles at a time 24/7 road works are done.

    Like(2)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  5. Triangle Drifter says:
    January 5, 2017

    The stupidity of some drivers never ceases to amaze. We see it constantly on media like TWC. Don't drive into water of unknown depth.

    Water getting into places where it should not causes very expensive repairs. When faced with water like Woodlands Rd turn around. Go another way.

    Like(4)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  6. what says:
    January 5, 2017

    Hurry up and end this B****** sot that I can get on the BUS and go where I need to go!!!!!!!!

    Like(6)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  7. stunned... says:
    January 5, 2017

    some known flooding areas are just no-go. why people try to test their vehicles or skills is unfathomable.

    Like(6)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  8. serengeti says:
    January 5, 2017

    Up at the airport today there were fire trucks pumping water out of the building, because it was swamped with water as a result of it raining. Tourists checking in and waiting for flights had trouble finding dry bits to wait in.

    Like(2)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  9. JohnBoy says:
    January 5, 2017

    Surely the water rose AFTER those cars stalled. I'm sure they didn't attempt to drive through those lakes of water. Say it isn't so!

    Like(2)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  10. Terry says:
    January 5, 2017

    Some people.

    Like(2)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  11. drunken ursula says:
    January 5, 2017

    its time for the business's owners and fixed this damn problem....!

    Like(3)
    Dislike(3)
    Reply
  12. SpinCycle says:
    January 5, 2017

    Some drivers don't seem to know that if the car's tailpipe goes underwater, it will allow water into the engine and stall the car... This is why vehicles that are meant to go in deep water have a snorkel on the exhaust system. Doors are also not watertight on most vehicles!

    Like(2)
    Dislike(4)
    Reply
    • Kiwi says:
      January 5, 2017

      I think you are referring to air intake snorkels? The water problem is mostly with intake not exhaustion.
      And I would love to see some snorkeled cars in Bermuda!

      Like(2)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
  13. John says:
    January 5, 2017

    Mother Nature has the last say and wash away the marchers

    Like(4)
    Dislike(2)
    Reply

