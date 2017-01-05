Photos: Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding
The island experienced heavy rainfall this morning, with a Thunderstorm Advisory issued by the Bermuda Weather Service and flooding affecting the island’s roads.
The heavy rain and resulting flooding has also lead to the closure of the airport waste facility and the Bermuda Emissions Control Ltd testing centre on North Street.
I blame Tweed.
You all need to see the water on Palmetto Road where they fixed the wall that fell. Nowhere for the water to drain I guess becuse the water was worse than BAA road.
I wonder what it would cost to hire a US firm to come and resurface our roads island wide, with proper camber and drainage?
That should be at the forefront for the sitting Government.
The roads have been overlooked for so many years, so many pothole patch jobs, so many trenches with piss poor patchups.
The thing that is really amazing is the short stretch of road that gets paved at any point in time.
I could never understand why both sides of the road cant be resurfaced at same time for at least 1/2 mile at a time.
I see it done all over the world, where they remove miles or old asphalt and then repave miles at a time 24/7 road works are done.
The stupidity of some drivers never ceases to amaze. We see it constantly on media like TWC. Don't drive into water of unknown depth.
Water getting into places where it should not causes very expensive repairs. When faced with water like Woodlands Rd turn around. Go another way.
Hurry up and end this B****** sot that I can get on the BUS and go where I need to go!!!!!!!!
some known flooding areas are just no-go. why people try to test their vehicles or skills is unfathomable.
Up at the airport today there were fire trucks pumping water out of the building, because it was swamped with water as a result of it raining. Tourists checking in and waiting for flights had trouble finding dry bits to wait in.
Surely the water rose AFTER those cars stalled. I'm sure they didn't attempt to drive through those lakes of water. Say it isn't so!
Some people.
its time for the business's owners and fixed this damn problem....!
Some drivers don't seem to know that if the car's tailpipe goes underwater, it will allow water into the engine and stall the car... This is why vehicles that are meant to go in deep water have a snorkel on the exhaust system. Doors are also not watertight on most vehicles!
I think you are referring to air intake snorkels? The water problem is mostly with intake not exhaustion.
And I would love to see some snorkeled cars in Bermuda!
Mother Nature has the last say and wash away the marchers