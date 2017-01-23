PLP To Hold Town Hall On “Good Governance”
The Opposition invites the community to a Town Hall Meeting on “Good Governance” to be held on Tuesday, January 24th at 6:30 p.m. at the Leopards Club.
“The featured speakers will be Leader of the Opposition & Shadow Finance Minister David Burt and Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown,” a spokesperson said.
“Throughout our history the PLP has always pushed for better governance and better government in Bermuda. Almost every progressive democratic reform that has taken place in Bermuda has been due to PLP pressure while in opposition, or by PLP action while in Government.
“Our reform proposals will increase citizens’ participation in our democracy; provide greater oversight which will reduce waste and inefficiency, create an anticorruption watchdog, and will implement campaign finance reform to limit wealthy donor influence.
“We look forward to sharing our solutions for better governance and look forward to hearing feedback from voters.”
Irony at it's finest! Thanks for the Monday morning laugh.
These guys will say or do anything to get elected. All I need to hear now is that Ewart Brown will be the host! lol
I look forward to this forum. I am glad to see the Opposition PLP focusing on good governance under both Marc Bean and David Burt. it is a consistent theme which shows that if and when reelected, they will govern themselves accordingly, which IMO is more than the current government is showing at this time.
Today must be April 1st. Hahahaha......
You got me real good Bernews......