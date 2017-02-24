Charts Only: 2017-2018 Bermuda Budget

For those seeking a quick visual view of the 2017 Budget delivered in the House of Assembly by Finance Minister Bob Richards this morning [Feb 24], the charts extracted from the Budget are below.

For comparison’s sake, charts from the 2016 Budget are here, the 2015 Budget are here, 2014 Budget are here, 2013 Budget are here, 2012 Budget are here, 2011 Budget are here, and charts from the 2010 Budget are here. View all our coverage of the 2017 Budget here.

