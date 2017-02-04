Minister Sylvan Richards Ejected From House

Speaker of the House Randy Horton asked Minister Sylvan Richards to leave the House of Assembly last night, telling him he “won’t be back in this House until you apologize.”

This followed after Lawrence Scott, who was pepper sprayed at the protest outside the House on December 2 2016, said that Minister Richards said that he “deserved to be pepper sprayed.”

Audio extract of the Speaker asking Minister Richards to leave the House:

Speaker Horton said, “The member that said that really needs to apologize right now, so stand up and apologize for that. I’d like for you to stand up and apologize.”

“You’re not going apologize then leave the House right now,” the Speaker. ” You won’t be back in this House until you apologize.”

Mr Scott can be seen in the crowd in the video below showing the police pepper spraying people

