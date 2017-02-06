Ministry Updates On Swing Bridge Work Progress

Work on replacement of beams on the two approach spans at the Swing Bridge in St. George’s is scheduled to be completed “for the end of March 2017 subject to no unforeseen delays,” the Ministry of Public Works said.

In December 2015, the Ministry of Public Works said that in an “abundance of caution” they would place a weight restriction on Swing Bridge and enforce single lane traffic.

The Ministry then opened and closed Swing Bridge on March 30, 2016 for inspection and structural testing purposes. The contractor erected scaffolding in October to allow “urgent repairs to the bridge”, making it “impossible for most marine traffic to pass under the bridge”.

Responding to queries from Bernews about how the project is progressing, a Ministry spokesperson said, “The Swing Bridge strengthening work entails repair works to the central swing span and the northern and southern approach spans.

“The state of deterioration of the central swing span crossbeams was worse than expected by engineers and instead of a simple re-enforcing of the existing beams, a decision was made to change all the cross [transverse] beams.

“The cost to repair the central swing span section of the bridge is $607,000 and the work on this section of the bridge is near completion, and once completed two lane traffic will be restored with the current weight restrictions.

“The Tender Invitation for the repair and replacement of beams on the two approach spans was published on Monday 28th November 2016 and this work will be completed by the same contractor and will commence imminently with completion scheduled for the end of March 2017 subject to no unforeseen delays.

“When this work is completed, the load rating will be reinstated to the standard loads [10 tons axle loads, GVW of 29 tons].

“For this kind of work, you would expect that at some point, the bridge will have to close; at least for a short period but the repair methods that are being used is enabling us to complete the work with the bridge remaining open.

“This strengthening work will extend the life of the bridge for at least 5 years.

“The feasibility study for a new bridge has already started and it is the Ministry’s intention to present the new bridge design in the coming months, with the aim for plans and specification to be completed by the end of year 2017.

“The total allocated fund for the project is $25M and at this stage no firm construction start date for a new bridge has been set.”

