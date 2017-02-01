Video: BTA CEO Enjoys ‘Seabreacher’ Ride

Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO Kevin Dallas is experiencing as much of the Bermuda visitor experience as he can, and today he took a ride with Kinezumi Water Sports on its Seabreacher excursion.

Mr Dallas said, “With the growth Bermuda is seeing with travellers under 45 years-old, excursions like the Seabreacher are increasingly important in the visitor experience. I enjoyed it; it was fast, fun, and from what I understand, rare.

“That last point is crucial because at the Bermuda Tourism Authority we want the island to be set apart from its competitors and experience providers like Kinezumi Water Sports helps us show consumers that we do things differently out here.”

When the company launched last year, owners Antwan Albuoy and Shena Virgil said that Kinezumi Water Sports was created to cater to both the “adrenaline junkie and the thrill seeker.”

Mr. Albuoy said, “The Seabreacher, for lack of a better term, is a jet ski on steroids. The Seabreacher is one of the most advanced semi-submersible watercraft in the market today.

“It moves like an exotic sports car and feels like maneuvering a fighter jet aircraft. It is definitely a craft for the adrenaline junkie and thrill seeker, no matter the age.”

