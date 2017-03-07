Bus Driver Commended, Investigation Underway

Authorities continue an investigation into a school bus fire that occurred this morning on Middle Road, Warwick, with the bus, traveling from Watford Bridge to Somersfield Academy, carrying students when it caught fire just after 7am near St. Mary’s Road, forcing an immediate evacuation.

“There were no injuries, as the bus operator safely escorted all passengers off the vehicle,” the Ministry said.



























Acting Minister of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities, Dr Grant Gibbons commented: “I am happy that no one was hurt. The Bermuda Fire Service officers called to the scene are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“We are told that the bus operator should be commended for quick action to evacuate the children to safety, as should members of the public who rendered assistance. I can assure the public that we will get to the bottom of the cause of this unfortunate incident.”

The Department of Public Transportation said, “We would like to add our assurances to that of the Minister that we will determine the cause of this incident as a high priority, in an effort to avoid its reoccurrence.

“In an abundance of caution, we have identified and pulled from the fleet another vehicle which may be of potential concern.”

When apprised of the incident, the Minister Michael Fahy, who is travelling abroad, placed calls to the principals of both Warwick Academy and Somersfield, the two schools with students aboard the bus, and expressed his concern and sent a message of support to parents of the students

