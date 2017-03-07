Photos: Bus Fire In Warwick, No Injuries Reported

[Updating] A bus fire is causing traffic diversions on Middle Road in Warwick this morning, with the police confirming that there were no injuries reported.

A police spokesperson said, “Traffic diversions are currently in effect on Middle Road, Warwick near junction with St. Mary’s Road due to a bus on fire. Apparently there are no reported injuries. Police and Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service are on scene.”

Update 9.10am: The screenshots below were extracted from videos currently circulating, with one video also posted, as well as photos of firefighters on scene.

Update 10.06am: The BFRS said, “At approximately 7:39am on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a bus on fire on Middle Road in Warwick near the Warwick Post Office.”

Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White stated, “The bus was reported to have visible smoke and flames emitting.”

“The Fire Service responded with two vehicles staffed with 9 personnel to find the bus fully involved with fire. Four Fire Service personnel dressed in full protective gear then attempted to extinguish the fire using a combination of water and foam due to the intensity and aggressiveness of the fire.

“Due to the location of the fire on the underside of the back half of the bus and in the engine compartment it was difficult to reach the fire for extinguishment. Fire Service personnel then used special Holmatro extrication equipment to cut into the bus to make space and a clear path to the seat of the fire so it could be extinguished.”

“The bus sustained extensive fire, heat and smoke damage throughout. Although the bus was transporting passengers at the time, there have been no reported injuries as all passengers were reported to have exited the bus safely.

“The fire is currently under investigation.”

Update 12.55pm: The bus was just towed away, and they are now cleaning up the road, and traffic diversions remain in place.

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News