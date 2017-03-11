Daylight Saving: Set Clocks Ahead One Hour

March 11, 2017 | 3 Comments

Daylight saving time will begin on Sunday, March 12, requiring people across the island to set clocks forward one hour, with most internet-connected devices making the change automatically.

Daylight saving time sees clocks adjusted forward one hour near the start of spring and then adjusted back one hour in autumn. Time will fall back one hour on November 5, when daylight saving time comes to an end.

Comments (3)

  1. Janice says:
    March 12, 2017

    Who wants to set their clocks back to PLP time ......not

  2. SpinCycle says:
    March 13, 2017

    DSL Sucks!

