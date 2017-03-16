Nagel Leaves TeamBDA, Joins SoftBank Team

Emily Nagel — who was a member of Bermuda’s Youth America’s Cup team — has left the team after being offered a full-time position with SoftBank Team Japan.

Team Manager for TeamBDA Laura Cutler said, “This is such an amazing opportunity for Emily and the team completely understands and supports her decision.

File photo of Emily Nagel by Matt Knighton

“The mission of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup is to provide a pathway into the highest level of international sailing and that is exactly what’s happened for Emily. It also illustrates how big an opportunity TeamBDA has presented for all the sailors.

“It was obviously a gut-wrenching decision for Emily, she’s a competitor and loves to race. We’ll miss her but wish her all the best on pursuing her dream.”

The team said they do “not plan on replacing Emily as there is ample cover in the positions she has been training for on the boat. The final selections for each position on the boat will be made closer to the regatta, which begins on June 12, 2017.”

