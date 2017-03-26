Motorcyclist Strikes Pedestrian On Front Street
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on Friday afternoon on Front Street, which saw a 64-year-old man, who was attempting to walk across the road, “struck by a motorcyclist that did not stop.”
A police spokesperson said, “Police are appealing for any witnesses to a reported collision that occurred around 3pm Friday, March 24th on Front Street in the City of Hamilton.
“It appears that a 64-year-old U.K. man was attempting to walk across the road in the vicinity of the Walker Arcade when he was struck by a motorcyclist that did not stop.
“The visitor fell to the ground and sustained a hand injury, which he received treatment for at the hospital.
“Inquiries continue and witnesses that may have been walking or driving through that area of Front Street around 3pm Friday – as well as the motorcyclist involved – should make contact with Constable Mervin Homer on 295-0011.”
Is that where the crosswalk lights have not worked for months ?
Scum
CCTV
put Police back walking the beat!