20-Year-Old Moved From ICU To General Ward

The 20-year-old man injured in the car crash on Middle Road in Southampton on Sunday [April 16] has been transferred from the ICU to a general ward at the hospital.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [April 24th] the 20 year old man believed to be from Pembroke injured in the car crash that occurred around 2am Sunday, April 16th on Middle Road in Southampton near the junction with Granaway Heights Road had been transferred from the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit to a general ward in stable condition.

“Inquiries continue regarding the circumstances of the crash and witnesses or persons with relevant information should still contact‎ the Roads Policing Unit on 247-1788.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News