April 2017 Klout Social Media Rankings

[Written by Don Burgess]

It was a tough month for Bermuda’s social media peeps. The average Klout score from the first quarter’s top 50 rankings fell by an average of two points. Several of the top people took hits of five or more people to their Klout scores.

Falling out of the top 10 were PowerGirl Trina and Shari-Lynn Pringle, and joining the Top 10 for the first time is Ledrew Fox who has a strong Twitter following his Christian tweets, while rejoining the top 10 are The Royal Gazette and Don Burgess.

Of course, social media juggernaut, WWE and Fox Business commentator John Layfield remains number one and actually saw his score get a slight bump to 85. The rest of the top five were Bernews, singers Heather Nova and Collie Buddz, and the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

Christopher Famous, Patrick Caton [8 points each] and Webster Butler [5 points] had three of the bigger gains for the month.

All scores were recorded on April 5, 2017. The next Bermuda Klout rankings will be published in July.

Klout attempts to quantify a person or business social media influence through a variety of platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, among others. The scores run from one to 100 with 40 being average.

You can check your Klout score at www.klout.com.

1. John Layfield 85

2. Heather Nova 79

3. Bernews 78

3. Collie Buddz 78

5. Bermuda Tourism 73

5. Hamilton Princess 73

7. Bermemes 71

8. Don Burgess 70

9. Ledrew Fox 69

9. Michael Dunkley 69

9. The Royal Gazette 69

12. Jefferson Sousa 68

12. We Are Bermuda 68

14. Mike Hind 67

14 PowerGirl Trina 67

14. Chris Famous 67

17. Gosling’s Rum 65

17. Tony Brannon 65

17. Grotto Bay Resort 65

17. Clare O’Connor 65

17. Webster Butler 65

22. John Manderson 64

22. Hannah Collins 64

22. Nhuri Bashir 64

22. Victoria Isley 64

26. Laurel Burns 63

26. Fairmont Southampton 63

26. Diallo Rabain 63

26. Jason Sukdeo 63

26. Today in Bermuda 63

26. Duane Jones 63

32. Jamel Hardtman 62

32. Charles Doyle 62

32. Alessandro Belvedere 62

32. Bermynet 62

32. Shari-Lynn Pringle 62

32. Devaune Ratteray 62

32. Karolina De Costa 62

32. Husayn Symonds 62

32. Patrick Caton 62

32. Bermunchies 62

32. Meredith Andrews 62

32. Kennette Burgess 62

44. Courtney Bushner 61

44. Lou Matthews 61

44. DJ Rusty G 61

44. Chubb Insurance 61

44. Carla Zuill 61

44. Graham Maule 61

44. Lexy Correia 61

44. Catherine Burns 61

Don Burgess is the Executive Officer of the media Council of Bermuda and is the former deputy editor of the Bermuda Sun newspaper who has earned certifications in social media and inbound marketing through Hootsuite, HubSpot and Lern Univeristy. If you have a Klout ranking of more than 61 and have a Bermuda connection and were not on this list, please e-mail Don Burgess at dburgesspb@gmail.com.

