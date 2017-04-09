April 2017 Klout Social Media Rankings
[Written by Don Burgess]
It was a tough month for Bermuda’s social media peeps. The average Klout score from the first quarter’s top 50 rankings fell by an average of two points. Several of the top people took hits of five or more people to their Klout scores.
Falling out of the top 10 were PowerGirl Trina and Shari-Lynn Pringle, and joining the Top 10 for the first time is Ledrew Fox who has a strong Twitter following his Christian tweets, while rejoining the top 10 are The Royal Gazette and Don Burgess.
Of course, social media juggernaut, WWE and Fox Business commentator John Layfield remains number one and actually saw his score get a slight bump to 85. The rest of the top five were Bernews, singers Heather Nova and Collie Buddz, and the Bermuda Tourism Authority.
Christopher Famous, Patrick Caton [8 points each] and Webster Butler [5 points] had three of the bigger gains for the month.
All scores were recorded on April 5, 2017. The next Bermuda Klout rankings will be published in July.
Klout attempts to quantify a person or business social media influence through a variety of platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, among others. The scores run from one to 100 with 40 being average.
You can check your Klout score at www.klout.com.
- 1. John Layfield 85
- 2. Heather Nova 79
- 3. Bernews 78
- 3. Collie Buddz 78
- 5. Bermuda Tourism 73
- 5. Hamilton Princess 73
- 7. Bermemes 71
- 8. Don Burgess 70
- 9. Ledrew Fox 69
- 9. Michael Dunkley 69
- 9. The Royal Gazette 69
- 12. Jefferson Sousa 68
- 12. We Are Bermuda 68
- 14. Mike Hind 67
- 14 PowerGirl Trina 67
- 14. Chris Famous 67
- 17. Gosling’s Rum 65
- 17. Tony Brannon 65
- 17. Grotto Bay Resort 65
- 17. Clare O’Connor 65
- 17. Webster Butler 65
- 22. John Manderson 64
- 22. Hannah Collins 64
- 22. Nhuri Bashir 64
- 22. Victoria Isley 64
- 26. Laurel Burns 63
- 26. Fairmont Southampton 63
- 26. Diallo Rabain 63
- 26. Jason Sukdeo 63
- 26. Today in Bermuda 63
- 26. Duane Jones 63
- 32. Jamel Hardtman 62
- 32. Charles Doyle 62
- 32. Alessandro Belvedere 62
- 32. Bermynet 62
- 32. Shari-Lynn Pringle 62
- 32. Devaune Ratteray 62
- 32. Karolina De Costa 62
- 32. Husayn Symonds 62
- 32. Patrick Caton 62
- 32. Bermunchies 62
- 32. Meredith Andrews 62
- 32. Kennette Burgess 62
- 44. Courtney Bushner 61
- 44. Lou Matthews 61
- 44. DJ Rusty G 61
- 44. Chubb Insurance 61
- 44. Carla Zuill 61
- 44. Graham Maule 61
- 44. Lexy Correia 61
- 44. Catherine Burns 61
Don Burgess is the Executive Officer of the media Council of Bermuda and is the former deputy editor of the Bermuda Sun newspaper who has earned certifications in social media and inbound marketing through Hootsuite, HubSpot and Lern Univeristy. If you have a Klout ranking of more than 61 and have a Bermuda connection and were not on this list, please e-mail Don Burgess at dburgesspb@gmail.com.
“Falling out of the top 10 were PowerGirl Trina and Shari-Lynn Pringle,…” by choice for me!! Try staying in the Top 10 for 2 years straight without star power!
Congratulations all and thanks to all of YOU who contribute to getting us on this list in the first place.