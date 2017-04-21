Digicel Advise Of Interruptions Due To Upgrades

Digicel has advised of interruptions to service in certain areas over the next few days as they are in the final phase of their major mobile network upgrade, which will will cause limited periods of disruption to existing services in some locations as they complete installation and testing.

A spokesperson said, “We are in the final phases of our major mobile network upgrade. The end result of the multi-million dollar investment program will see residents and businesses in Bermuda benefit from island-wide high speed 4G LTE mobile data.

“It is anticipated that customers with compatible devices, the majority in Bermuda today, will enjoy data speeds 10 times or greater than the current non-LTE network offers. The final phase of installation and testing will see limited periods of some disruption to existing services in some locations.”

“Please note the following areas can expect limited interruptions to service:

Friday 21st April

Fairmont Southampton

Sunday 23rd April

Somerset

Lusher Lane

Quarry Hill

Monday 24th April

Shelly Bay

Knapton Hill

Quarry

Augustus

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the company added.

