Princess Employees Clean Up ‘Deliverance’

On Friday, employees from the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club spent the day sanding, painting, sweeping, clipping and cleaning up the ‘Deliverance’ replica in St George’s, as well its surrounding area in order to get it ready as a tourist attraction for the summer.

“This is part of the hotel’s community outreach efforts and provides a link with the hotel as one of their suites is named after the Deliverance,” a spokesperson explained.

