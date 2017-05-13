Construction Workers Train In Overseas Course

The Department of Workforce Development and the Construction Association of Bermuda [CAOB] have developed a training programme that would enable individuals to acquire specific skills in the very short-term.

A spokesperson said, “An accelerated, accredited training opportunity designed specifically for Bermuda’s needs is being held in Atlanta, Georgia from May 1 to June 17, 2017. This programme is being offered to nine certified welders.”

Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon-Pamplin said: “This is another initiative that the Department and CAB have successfully implemented to equip and train Bermudians for jobs in the industry. Based on the findings of the team, it was determined that more local Certified Structural Steel Erectors are required in Bermuda.

“This opportunity serves to minimize the issuance of work permits over time. Upon completion of the programme, participants will be in a stronger position to apply for work opportunities. Both organizations are working steadily to maintain the momentum to ‘recruit Bermuda’.”

Minister Gordon-Pamplin added: “The demand for certified professionals today is unprecedented. Local and overseas organizations are placing greater emphasis on the importance of certifications. These individuals will undoubtedly become pace-setters and role models to their peers in industry.“

The spokesperson said, “This fully-funded program is estimated to cost approximately $11,000 per individual which includes airfare, accommodation, course fees and basic safety – CPR/First Aid. The programme requires participants to attend classes six days a week for 10 hours for a period of seven weeks.

“The curriculum for this program is based on the NCCER [National Center for Construction Education and Research] Level 2 standard. Thirty-seven modules will be delivered in Structural Ironworker Level 1; Structural Ironworker Level 2 and Advanced Rigger.

“On completion of the coursework, participants are expected to sit a two hour examination to prove their proficiency and competence. In addition, they are required to complete rigger and welding performance tasks to obtain the certification.”

