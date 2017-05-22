Premier & PLP Leader On No Confidence Motion
It “comes as no surprise” that Opposition Leader David Burt “would move a Motion of No Confidence in the Government with Bermudians in the middle of hosting the America’s Cup,” Premier Michael Dunkley said, while Mr Burt said the “Premier should not use a sporting event as a shield from democracy ” and if a majority support the Motion, the “country should expect an election before Cup Match.”
These statements come after Mr Burt brought a Motion of No Confidence in the Government following the passage of two Opposition Bills on Friday night in the House of Assembly.
Premier Michael Dunkley’s Comments
Premier Michael Dunkley said, “It comes as no surprise to me or my colleagues that Opposition Leader David Burt would move a Motion of No Confidence in the Government with Bermudians in the middle of hosting the America’s Cup.
“It has always been politics first, country second with him.
“It shows a remarkable tone-deaf approach to what’s important to the thousands of Bermudians who have worked hard to make sure we put our best foot forward for the biggest sporting event in the Island’s history, before a global audience.
“And it shows reckless disregard for an event that will dramatically position Bermuda for tourism success that can grow and sustain Bermudian jobs and businesses for years to come.
“If ever there was a time for Bermuda to demonstrate collaboration and teamwork, to set aside our squabbles and move forward together as one Bermuda, it is now. But that’s not the way of the Opposition Leader. ,
“It’s unfortunate, but that’s what you get. Blind politics.
“As Premier, we will deal with this motion. It’s just one more hurdle to jump as we work to support the well being of all Bermudians, moving the Island forward.”
Opposition Leader David Burt’s Comments
In response, Opposition Leader David Burt said, “The Premier should not use a sporting event as a shield from democracy and Bermuda’s constitution. The OBA lost 2 of its founding members making it Bermuda’s first Minority Government that is unable to pass laws.
“There are members of the Premier’s Cabinet who recently expressed in writing that they have lost confidence in his leadership, therefore it should not surprise the Premier’s colleagues that the Opposition would fulfill its constitutional duty of testing the confidence of the Government.
“On Friday the PLP passed two bills thorough parliament despite the objections of the OBA Cabinet. On June 9th, the PLP will make the case that Bermuda can do better than it is doing under the OBA. We will make the case that we can take care of the economy while also prioritising the pressing social issues faced by Bermudians seeking hope for a brighter future and want a Government that puts Bermudians first.
“If a majority of the people’s representatives support our motion of no confidence, the PLP will agree to wrap up any urgent legislation prior to the dissolution of Parliament to ensure Bermuda’s continued stability and the country should expect an election before Cup Match.
“As the Opposition Leader, I have no doubt that our warmth, hospitality and beauty will shine as our Island hosts the 35th America’s Cup. Bermuda’s taxpayers have spent $110 million to host the America’s Cup and I look forward to all Bermudians putting their best foot forward to showcase our Island as the best place to host an international event.
“When the America’s Cup ends, Bermuda will need a strong and stable government with the confidence of Parliament to conduct any future negotiations with the America’s Cup organisers. Bermuda needs a Government that controls a majority of seats in Parliament, and therefore when the event is concluded the country should go to the polls.”
BURT and PLP go away please your insignificant with one purpose to DESTROY Bermuda with excuse of power at any cost that includes the DETRIMENT of your own followers
Please don’t tear our country apart when we’re so visible on a world stage – these are not the headlines we need right now. I beg the PLP and the OBA to leave the politicking alone for a month and then you can start right back at each other
We MUST put BERMUDA first.
Assuming Mr. Burt’s motion passes, perhaps the two parties could agree not to begin campaigning until after AC35 is done and dusted… Which leaves plenty of time to canvas for the Cup Match election Mr. Burt seems to want. Mind you, some of the more senior candidates might start doing some stamina training as canvassing in summer heat is no joke. I hope they all remember to drink lots of water while out and about.
Regardless, that is not why I am writing. My observation is that the mistakes of the previous government have simply been compounded by this one. More debt not less and not a hope in hell of paying it off as planned through growth – so instead we get Richards slapping taxes on those who can least afford them, whilst the service industries (lawyers, accountants, etc) yet again wiggle out. Prize national assets are being giving away for a few short term jobs. Government guarantees on real estate ventures ( so called hotel deals) are revealed at the eleventh hour. And has anybody thought about doing something about a certain wholesaler (Pepsi, Tropicana, Frito Lay, Quaker Oats, etc) who has a milk monopoly? Surely the price of this essential would be lower, and we could have real milk instead of the powdered rubbish, if this was done.
The arc of the moral universe is long but it points towards justice – your turn.
Shame on you David Burt…..all ego and ambition and no respect for the average Bermudian and what they have worked so hard to achieve for the whole country for the next few weeks.
Given the PLP’s track record of negotiations (read USS Bermuda about Morgan’s Point and the Causeway bridge for examples) and their sheer incompetence with capital projects and the economy how does a PLP government expect to command any sort of respect?
“When the America’s Cup ends, Bermuda will need a strong and stable government with the confidence of Parliament to conduct any future negotiations with the America’s Cup organisers.”
LOL
This guy is such a dreamer. After the shenanigans with the protests, the threats by the BIU (which the AC organizers can clearly see is an offshoot of the PLP)and now this, do you think they will negotiate with the PLP?
There won’t be any AC back in Bermuda and your attempt to disrupt the event will be remembered long into the future by some of the wealthiest people in the world.
Dunkley is running scared…but it is clear that the OBA government does not have control of the House. The Opposition tabled 2 important bills and the OBA could do nothing to stop them. They are effectively neutered and as such, the only thing to do is go to the polls.
Well, not really. Two pretty “weak sauce” bills that would have cut across party lines at any time, and the fact that an opposition bill passes doesn’t make for weak government – it enhances it.
So, no.
Time to block Parliament!
More trash from the Opposition. Bermuda will nosedive into garbage if the Ewart band comes in.