Premier & PLP Leader On No Confidence Motion

It “comes as no surprise” that Opposition Leader David Burt “would move a Motion of No Confidence in the Government with Bermudians in the middle of hosting the America’s Cup,” Premier Michael Dunkley said, while Mr Burt said the “Premier should not use a sporting event as a shield from democracy ” and if a majority support the Motion, the “country should expect an election before Cup Match.”

These statements come after Mr Burt brought a Motion of No Confidence in the Government following the passage of two Opposition Bills on Friday night in the House of Assembly.

Premier Michael Dunkley’s Comments

Premier Michael Dunkley said, “It comes as no surprise to me or my colleagues that Opposition Leader David Burt would move a Motion of No Confidence in the Government with Bermudians in the middle of hosting the America’s Cup.

“It has always been politics first, country second with him.

“It shows a remarkable tone-deaf approach to what’s important to the thousands of Bermudians who have worked hard to make sure we put our best foot forward for the biggest sporting event in the Island’s history, before a global audience.

“And it shows reckless disregard for an event that will dramatically position Bermuda for tourism success that can grow and sustain Bermudian jobs and businesses for years to come.

“If ever there was a time for Bermuda to demonstrate collaboration and teamwork, to set aside our squabbles and move forward together as one Bermuda, it is now. But that’s not the way of the Opposition Leader. ,

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s what you get. Blind politics.

“As Premier, we will deal with this motion. It’s just one more hurdle to jump as we work to support the well being of all Bermudians, moving the Island forward.”

Opposition Leader David Burt’s Comments

In response, Opposition Leader David Burt said, “The Premier should not use a sporting event as a shield from democracy and Bermuda’s constitution. The OBA lost 2 of its founding members making it Bermuda’s first Minority Government that is unable to pass laws.

“There are members of the Premier’s Cabinet who recently expressed in writing that they have lost confidence in his leadership, therefore it should not surprise the Premier’s colleagues that the Opposition would fulfill its constitutional duty of testing the confidence of the Government.

“On Friday the PLP passed two bills thorough parliament despite the objections of the OBA Cabinet. On June 9th, the PLP will make the case that Bermuda can do better than it is doing under the OBA. We will make the case that we can take care of the economy while also prioritising the pressing social issues faced by Bermudians seeking hope for a brighter future and want a Government that puts Bermudians first.

“If a majority of the people’s representatives support our motion of no confidence, the PLP will agree to wrap up any urgent legislation prior to the dissolution of Parliament to ensure Bermuda’s continued stability and the country should expect an election before Cup Match.

“As the Opposition Leader, I have no doubt that our warmth, hospitality and beauty will shine as our Island hosts the 35th America’s Cup. Bermuda’s taxpayers have spent $110 million to host the America’s Cup and I look forward to all Bermudians putting their best foot forward to showcase our Island as the best place to host an international event.

“When the America’s Cup ends, Bermuda will need a strong and stable government with the confidence of Parliament to conduct any future negotiations with the America’s Cup organisers. Bermuda needs a Government that controls a majority of seats in Parliament, and therefore when the event is concluded the country should go to the polls.”

