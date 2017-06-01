Video: OBA Announce Five Election Candidates

[Updated] The OBA officially announced their election candidates for Warwick at a press conference this morning [June 1], with Nalton Brangman in Constituency #24, Jeff Baron in Constituency #25, Robyn Swan in Constituency #26, Sheila Gomez in Constituency #27, and Jeff Sousa in Constituency #28.

The Election has not yet been called, however both parties are in election mode, and while these are the OBA’s first official candidate announcements, the PLP has already announced four; Senator Renee Ming for Constituency #1 St Georges North, Kim Swan for Constituency #2 St. George’s West, Rev Dr Ernest Peets as the candidate for Constituency #10 Smith’s North and Tinee Furbert in Constituency #4 St George’s South.

The announcement has just concluded, and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 15 minute live video replay is below.

Update 11.55am: Nalton Brangman will be the OBA’s candidate this year for Constituency #24, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Lawrence Scott. The 2012 election results for Constituency #24 are below.

The 2012 election results for Constituency #25 are below, with the seat currently held by Mark Pettingill, who resigned from the OBA to sit as an Independent. Jeff Baron, who currently sits in the Senate and serves as the National Security Minister, will be the OBA’s candidate for this area.

Robyn Swan will be the OBA’s candidate for Constituency #26, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Neville Tyrrell, who defeated Ms Swan in a by-election after the resignation of Marc Bean. The 2012 results from Warwick South Central are below.

Sheila Gomez will be the OBA’s candidate for Constituency #27, a seat which is currently held by the OBA’s Wayne Scott, who sits as a backbencher after resigning from Cabinet. The 2012 results are below.

Jeff Sousa is the incumbent in Constituency #28 and will seek to retain it in the upcoming general election, with the OBA confirming his candidacy this morning.

