Live Updates: Premier Calls Election For July 18

[Updating] The Premier is holding a press conference this evening [June 8], and while the exact topic he intends to speak on is unknown, there is speculation the election may be called ahead of Friday’s scheduled motion of no confidence vote in the House of Assembly.

The press conference could be related to that, or it could be entirely unrelated, however, just in case it is any form of major statement, we will try and update as the press conference takes place.

Your screen will automatically refresh with the latest updates

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics