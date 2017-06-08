Live Updates: Premier Calls Election For July 18

June 8, 2017 | 25 Comments

[Updating] The Premier is holding a press conference this evening [June 8], and while the exact topic he intends to speak on is unknown, there is speculation the election may be called ahead of Friday’s scheduled motion of no confidence vote in the House of Assembly.

Election July 18 TC

The press conference could be related to that, or it could be entirely unrelated, however, just in case it is any form of major statement, we will try and update as the press conference takes place.

Comments (25)

  1. give thanks says:
    June 8, 2017

    Well at least all the kids in school will be here to vote on July 18th!

  2. lifetime says:
    June 8, 2017

    Pressure busts pipes!

    Dunkley that news conference was trash! You came off so defensive and unprepared. This is why you are a poor leader with all your surrogates surrounding you. How embarrassing for you and the UBP!

    Good bye to your spineless, weak leadership!

  3. Torch says:
    June 8, 2017

    Vote for values that will last long after all the money is spent!

  4. Whatever says:
    June 8, 2017

    VOTE THE OBA OUT BERMUDA!!!

  5. Bumbling bear says:
    June 8, 2017

    Great time to have it, Burt be careful what u ask for.
    Zane is gonna become leader not long after if u win the election!!
    He is the real leader now

  6. Kevin says:
    June 8, 2017

    simple its only one choice OBA for my future, my families future, my childresn future, my grandchildrens future
    who would every play the snakes and ladders game with the PLP they play it every day
    Its about what we need not what we may want

  7. Whimsical says:
    June 8, 2017

    No suprises here…..Knew he wasn’t about to be the Premeire that went down due to a vote of no confidence..

  8. Madog says:
    June 8, 2017

    Now we can find out we’re all that Americans cup 100 Million dollars has gone… can wait for the audit on that….

  9. Positive Pessimist says:
    June 8, 2017

    Oh, boy…here we go-let the mudslinging begin!

  10. Duane P. Santucci says:
    June 8, 2017

    Like this actually comes to us as a surprise, “NO IT DOES NOT.”

  11. BOOM says:
    June 8, 2017

    now we got to hear divisive poo,BS, and lies from the plp and the blind faithful lemmings who cant or won’t form their OWN opinions on right vs wrong

  12. Rasta says:
    June 8, 2017

    OBA all de way!

  13. George Patton says:
    June 8, 2017

    @lifetime: I disagree entirely. Mr. Dunkley came off as polished and in full control. If I have any criticism, it is that he was too low key and spoke in something of a monotone. A little more emphasis could have generated some “Amens”.

  14. Bermy says:
    June 8, 2017

    What ever side you choose vote with your brain, not your heart please. Personally I think both parties need to go and a new party made up new minds and fresh ideas and no historical baggage is the real solution.

