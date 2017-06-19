Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend J’Ouvert

The Bermuda Heroes Weekend kicked off with the ‘Five Star Friday’ event at the National Sports Centre on Friday, continued with the Raft Up at Shelly Bay on Saturday, the Pan in the Park at Victoria Park on Sunday, and the J’Ouvert celebration from 3.00am until 8.00am this morning [June 19] at Bernard’s Park, with attendees watching the sun rise while partying to Soca music.

The BHW weekend is set to continue this afternoon with the ‘Last Lap’ at Clearwater we will bring you coverage of that later today, and in the meantime you can see all our coverage of BHW here.







































































































